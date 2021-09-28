Restaurant Banning Swiggy, Zomato Agents from Using Restroom Has Irked Netizens

The pandemic saw a surge in people ordering food online instead of going out. With an increase in orders, there was also an increase in the workload of the delivery executives dropping the food at our doorsteps. While the workers continued with their hard work, there have been several reports of discriminatory practices against the delivery executives. Almost a week back, a food court/mall in Udaipur faced flak for banning the delivery executives from using the building’s lift. Now, a restaurant is being criticised after it put up a notice banning the delivery partners from using the washroom.

A Reddit user shared a photo showing an alleged notice by a restaurant named ‘Corner House Ice Creams’ that says Swiggy and Zomato delivery boys cannot use the restroom inside the restaurant. While the location of the restaurant remains unknown, the post went viral with people slamming the owners for the discrimination.

While some people slammed the restaurant, some argued that conditions don’t always allow restaurants to allow so many delivery partners to use the restrooms meant for customers.

Earlier this month, a Twitter user and journalist shared an image where a notice says Swiggy and Zomato executives were not allowed to use the lift inside the building and need to take the stairs instead. The building mentioned in the tweet, as claimed by the user, turned out to be a food court/mall in Udaipur.

Modern day feudalism pic.twitter.com/edqYwQe5Qj— Sobhana K Nair (@SobhanaNair) September 18, 2021

The tweet triggered a lot of angry responses from other Twitter users, who were furious at the building authorities. Why the discrimination? Remarked many.

I use to deliver food for skip the dishes (London Ontario)People let me go first in the elevator so that I could deliver in time n have another delivery optionThat's why india is far behind these countries— ahem ahem (@amitchandna) September 18, 2021

Do the people who have put a ban believe that Zomato or Swiggy provide their Delivery Boy with extra nutrients to climb 10-20 floors for every 2nd or 3rd delivery?Or they don’t order food from Swiggy or Zomato or any other Delivery service?This is downright dumb & insensitive — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) September 18, 2021

What do you have to say about these notices against the delivery executives?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here