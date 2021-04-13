Restaurant Owner Offers Job to Burglar who Broke in to Steal Food in US, Sets Example for Netizens

Most of us easily lose our calm over the incidents of robbery and theft, but a restaurant owner in the US is winning hearts on the internet after posting about one such incident on Facebook. He is joking that the burglar probably broke in to eat the restaurant’s famous burritos. The restaurant owner, in a heartwarming gesture, offered a job to the burglar instead of registering a case against him. People are applauding this act of kindness and forgiveness with the hope that his gesture can inspire others to do good work.

Carl Wallace, the owner of Diablo’s Southwest Grill restaurant in Augusta, Georgia, walked into his restaurant and was taken aback after seeing the glass of the front door shattered. He realized that someone had robbed his restaurant. Later, he posted pictures of the broken restaurant door and a screenshot of the CCTV footage showing the thief stealing a bag of cash.

Instead of rushing to the police, the restaurant owner — who has been running the business for the last eight years — in his Facebook post joked that his place’s burritos are such a hit that people are ending up “breaking in at 4 am for their fix". He also asked the robber, who must be “clearly struggling with life decisions or having money issues", to “swing by for a job application."

Giving a little life lesson, Wallace mentioned that the person might find better opportunities compared to the path being chosen. he promises to ask no questions or involve no police, no questions. The viral post garnered 4.3k likes, 4.8k re-shares, and more than 700 comments.

RELATED NEWS Watch: Viral Video of Dog and Man Gulping Down Burritos Together Amuses Netizens

Like others, the initial reaction of Wallace was “anger” and “frustration",but then he felt sorry for the person, he said while talking to CNN . Later, he had a change of heart.Wallace’s Facebook post went viral and many praised his gesture, especially saying that this comes at a time when the restaurant industry has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and many have to shut their business

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here