Restaurant Owner Warns Artist, Breaks His Artwork for Misbehaving with Her Staff

Bosses standing up for their employees are a dream come true and in fact a motivation to work with dedication. One such boss, a restaurant owner, got into a heated argument with renowned artist Romero Britto after he allegedly misbehaved with her employees.

According to a tweet, the owner went to Britto's Miami exhibition and threw a porcelain piece on the floor, yelling at him as he stood there speechless. “Never go to my restaurant and offend my people. I respected you as an artist,” she says.

Brazilian artist Romero Britto visited this woman's restaurant and treated the employees poorly. She then went to his Miami exhibit to purchase and destroy one of his works."Never go to my restaurant and offend my people. I respected you as an artist"pic.twitter.com/0v3ytxjzDC — rrrubencito ☁️ (@sortarican__) August 14, 2020

As per Romero Britto’s website, a similar porcelain piece known as the “Big Apple” costs $4,800.

The restaurant owner was angry with him as he allegedly disrespected her staff, reported Le Parisien.

"You went to my restaurant, you booked for twenty people, for breakfast for $8, which is cheap, and on top of that you asked us for a discount. You humiliated my staff, you asked them to turn off the music, you asked them not to speak. It was humiliating,” the news website reported quoting the woman.

The owner said she considered the artist an honest and respectable person, but he lacked humility.

The woman introduced her as the owner of Tapelia restaurant, which is across Britto’s gallery.

Holding the porcelain piece, she told him that her husband bought this piece from the artist’s store for her birthday. She threw it on the floor.

She asked Britto to never come to her restaurant again nor offend her staff.

As the video of the incident started doing rounds on the Internet, the artist took to Instagram to offer clarification. He wrote that the incident took place in 2017. He called him a victim, adding that the woman came to one of his galleries and purposely broke a sculpture that had been gifted to her.