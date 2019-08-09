Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Restaurant Places Fishbowl on Lone Diner’s Table for ‘Company'; Netizens Laud Gesture

The tweet has since gone viral with over 2,000 retweets and 12,000 likes.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 9, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
(Twitter/ @PrakashMallya)
Loading...

A hotel restaurant’s gesture towards a diner, who was eating alone, has gone viral on social media.

Prakash Mallya, MD at Intel India, Sales and Marketing Group had stopped at one of the restaurants of the Trident hotel in Bandra Kurla complex, Mumbai, for a quick meal when the staff noticed he needed some company and placed a fishbowl on his table.

“So nice & thoughtful and something that’s never happened in all my travel thus far,” he wrote on Twitter along with a picture on August.

The tweet has since gone viral with over 2,000 retweets and 12,000 likes.

While many netizens praised the hotel’s warm gestures, some expressed apprehensions over the safety of the goldfish.

In response, the hotel wrote that the goldfish is transferred “back into a big tank where all the care, oxygen and food is provided.”

Goldfish, (Carassius auratus), an ornamental aquarium and pond fish of the carp family was domesticated by the Chinese at least as early as the Sung dynasty (960–1279).

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the goldfish has become “naturalized in many areas of the eastern United States” after escaping from park and garden pools,

“Upon resuming wild life, it reverts to its original colour and may grow from an aquarium size of about 5–10 centimetres (2–4 inches) to a length of up to 30 centimetres.”

