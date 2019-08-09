Restaurant Places Fishbowl on Lone Diner’s Table for ‘Company'; Netizens Laud Gesture

A hotel restaurant’s gesture towards a diner, who was eating alone, has gone viral on social media.

Prakash Mallya, MD at Intel India, Sales and Marketing Group had stopped at one of the restaurants of the Trident hotel in Bandra Kurla complex, Mumbai, for a quick meal when the staff noticed he needed some company and placed a fishbowl on his table.

“So nice & thoughtful and something that’s never happened in all my travel thus far,” he wrote on Twitter along with a picture on August.

Land in Mumbai, walk into the hotel restaurant for a quick meal. The hotel staff come by to leave this on my table as company given I was eating alone. So nice & thoughtful and something that’s never happened in all my travel thus far😊! #CustomerExperience pic.twitter.com/YCsL5riQWK — Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) August 7, 2019

The tweet has since gone viral with over 2,000 retweets and 12,000 likes.

While many netizens praised the hotel’s warm gestures, some expressed apprehensions over the safety of the goldfish.

I love this idea and would enjoy it if it happened to me as I stay away alone regularly for work! 🐠 https://t.co/laU6JSwYeD — Lizzie Hudson (@LizzieInstarmac) August 8, 2019

The unwavering spirit of #Mumbai. Million $$ Gold fish https://t.co/TLg8Ti4ai8 — Jigesh Shah (@Interactivefy) August 8, 2019

Will do Sir, thank you for your suggestions! — Trident Bandra Kurla (@TridentBKC) August 8, 2019

So cute. I just hope the fish are well cared for. It would be nice if they lived in a large tank that they are just scooped from and bowled when someone is eating alone.In Thailand and Japan, Moomin Cafes will give you a giant stuffed Moomin if you are eating alone. pic.twitter.com/M8hSIlXBBo — Anna Slatz (@YesThatAnna) August 8, 2019

In response, the hotel wrote that the goldfish is transferred “back into a big tank where all the care, oxygen and food is provided.”

I am sure. However please start by putting those fish in a temperature controlled tank/ environment rather than using them to supplement entertainment/interaction to your valued patrons. Stay blessed.🙏 — Graham Miranda (@grahammiranda7) August 8, 2019

Goldfish, (Carassius auratus), an ornamental aquarium and pond fish of the carp family was domesticated by the Chinese at least as early as the Sung dynasty (960–1279).

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the goldfish has become “naturalized in many areas of the eastern United States” after escaping from park and garden pools,

“Upon resuming wild life, it reverts to its original colour and may grow from an aquarium size of about 5–10 centimetres (2–4 inches) to a length of up to 30 centimetres.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.