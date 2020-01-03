Restaurant Run by Indian Couple in Australia Offers Free Meals to Victims of Bushfire

The owners of an Indian restaurant in Victoria, south Australia, are offering free food to hundreds of firefighters and victims of the bushfires.

Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit own Desi Grill restaurant in Bairnsdale in the East Gippsland area, Daily Mail reported.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from Australia's wildfire-ravaged eastern coast over the last few days.

The couple has lived in the area for six years now and they felt it was their responsibility to help fellow Australians. “It’s our duty to serve them when they need us the most,” said Kanwaljit to media outlet SBS Punjabi.

The restaurant can cook for up to 1,000 people and has been keeping plenty of stock of rice, flour and lentils to serve food in relief camps.

“People are severely affected and they need food and shelter. It’s our duty to serve them,” Kanwaljit told media outlet SBS Punjabi.

They have been helping volunteers by cooking rice, curries and pasta. The cooked food was then distributed in takeaway containers.

A team from Melbourne-based charity organisation, Sikh Volunteers Australia has been taking food trucks to various parts of Victoria handing out meals to those living in temporary shelters.

The Singh couple said that their work is similar to what other Australians are doing across the country. “We follow the Sikh way of life,” Kanwaljit added.

The husband-wife duo are being lauded on social media for handing out free food to people even as disturbing images of the raging blazes do the rounds.

Daniel Andrews, the Victorian Premier, has taken to his verified Facebook account to express his appreciation for the couple’s kind gesture.

“…local restaurant Desi Grill opened up their kitchen to prepare food and keep everyone fed. People helping people. That's what Victoria is all about,” Andrews said.

News agency AFP said the bushfires have destroyed over 1,000 homes and scorched more than three million hectares (7.4 million acres), an area bigger than Belgium.

