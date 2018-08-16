Restaurants Offers Food, Labourer Gives Blankets: How Kerala's Bravehearts are Keeping State Afloat



Meet #Vishnu. He is a blanket merchant from Maharashtra. He came back to Kerala with 50 blanket to sell. But once he knew about the calamities this guy didn't have to think twice he donated his entire stock of blankets to the district collector. #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/fcz7MTE5LL

— Pishu Mon (@PishuMon) August 11, 2018



Hats off to #Vishnu from Madyapradesh. The magnanimity to donate his entire stock of blankets to the people in distress should be an eye opener. pic.twitter.com/k1kTBVXak5



— Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) August 12, 2018





And this video I think defines the rescue efforts in Kerala. A rescue official runs with a child just as the water starts gushing over the Cheruthoni dam. pic.twitter.com/dbOMw5UYt2

— Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) August 11, 2018



#KeralaFloods : Indo-Tibetan Border Police conducts rescue operation in Thrissur district's Arattupuzha village pic.twitter.com/NXFkgpf8CO



— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018





#WATCH Indian Air Force airlifts a person in flood affected Pathanamthitta district of Kerala pic.twitter.com/DvOY7tS740

— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018



Hon @CMOKerala spoke requesting for more boats, life jackets etc. Have instructed Def. Secretary to respond immediately. Awaiting the list from Chief Secretary, Kerala. There shall be no delay from our side. Additional @IAF_MCC helicopters being deployed. #KeralaFloods @PIBTvpm



— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 16, 2018





Saving their lives was our priority. Now it is our duty to help them rebuild it. Contribute generously to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/eNHjyENt8d

— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 11, 2018



#Kerala is facing great adversity in the form of floods. The people of Kerala have shown incredible strength and are helping each other deal with this calamity. We must all do our bit. Please contribute to the CM's Distress Relief Fund. Stay strong Kerala! #KeralaFloodRelief https://t.co/oSau5fWW1K



— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 11, 2018





And now I hear Kerala is reeling under floods and situation is quite bad!



Kerala was my first holiday destination and has given me a lot of love for my work, I've met a lot of people from there who are some of the nicest people I know, I don't know how to reach out personally pic.twitter.com/pA2W3eRx3t

— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 12, 2018



The little what I could for #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/pWR2ew1wXw



— Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) August 12, 2018



#ThalapathyVijay fans donated rice bags and water bottle to flood affected people in Trivandrum. They are also planning to help out the needy people in interior Kerala 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PPK8lnOIrQ

— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) August 12, 2018



Prayers are always good but in times of dire need and suffering we all can do more. Right now the victims and families of the #KeralaFloods need our help. Let’s show them that we #StandWithKerala. Even a small contribution to Kerala’s #CMDRF would go a long way.@CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/UFQCVL3G3x



— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 14, 2018



Here's how you can help those affected by the unprecedented floods in Kerala. Now you can make donations online to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund through the site, https://t.co/OFHTHlZ9by #KeralaFloods #StandWithKerala. pic.twitter.com/XNlBKqdCUT

— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 14, 2018



This madrasa in Kozhikode district of Kerala is the largest relief camp in the district. Even in this cataclysm, humanity thrives in Kerala.



We are together in this battle for survival. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/QThJ1MsLXa



— Sudeep Sudhakaran (@SudeepSudhakrn) August 15, 2018

