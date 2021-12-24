Retired Andhra Pradesh Professor Has Donated Blood 100 Times to Save Lives

Pilla Venkataramana Murthy, 65, from Visakhapatnam has been donating blood to those in need for years and has never hungered for recognition from media or other quarters. He often donates blood to save the lives of people during accidents, cancer treatment, Thalassemia among other misfortunes. Now, even during the pandemic, he has been dauntless at his work, away from the public eye. He holds the great record of donating blood 100 times in his life. He has been at it since he was middle-aged. Inspired by his father, who used to tell his students to donate blood 100 times in their lives, Murthy selflessly committed to the cause and has recently achieved the milestone.

At 21 years, while studying B Com second year in AVN College, Murthy attended an NSS Camp in Agra. Though he hesitated to donate blood initially, later, with the encouragement of camp commander Sundara Ramaiah, he came forward to donate blood. For the first time, Murthy donated 350 ml of blood and got a great feeling and inexplicable satisfaction.

A few years ago, Murthy gave blood to a boy and saved his life from the deadly Thalassemia disease. It was an unforgettable moment for Murthy, as his blood could save the boy’s life. He gets immense satisfaction from offering blood and helping save the lives of people, he said.

“Blood donation saves the lives of three people at once and we need to do it," he said. He reminisced that before his marriage, he used to offer blood twice a year and afterwards, thrice a year. He said it was his father who inspired him to donate blood. His father, Pilla Rama Rao, founder of BVK College, used to conduct NCC Camps.

In 2018, while Murthy was working as a guest lecturer at Bullayya College, a record number of 108 students donated blood, he said. “When we educated the students in a camp, 600 students came forward to give blood and only 108 were eligible to do so. Of course, it was a good record," Murthy said. Retired as a Sanskrit Lecturer in SBN College, Murthy is now a guest lecturer. At 65 years of age, one cannot donate blood and it needs permission from the government. He obtained the necessary permission and continues his zeal for blood donation. Murthy calls upon people to donate blood and save lives and sets an example by doing so himself.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.