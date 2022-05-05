Retired AP Cop Builds Tomb for Himself Near Mother's Grave to Lead 'Detached' Life

A retired police personnel in Andhra Pradesh built a tomb for himself beside his mother’s tomb and started spending his leisure there. Sheikh Mujib Saheb, a septuagenarian from Paturu village in Puthalapattu mandal of Chittoor District, is a true believer of the theory that nothing is permanent in the materialistic world. He retired from the police department in 2010. The tombs for his deceased mother Bibi John and his brother SA Sattar were built in the two-acre mango arcade that belonged to the family. Bereaved by the death of his mother, he built a tomb for himself near hers two decades ago, where his own last rites could be performed.

One can open the tomb by lifting the stone fixed on it. Mujib Saheb has built the tomb in such a way that it is easy to place the body of the deceased person in the tomb by lifting the stone. Mujib Saheb told News18 that he had been disturbed by many incidents when he had been working in the police department. He started practising detachment from the materialistic world around him. That was how the tomb, meant for him after his death, was built.

According to him, when death is inevitable for all of mankind, it is meaningless to fear it. He said that he spent most of his time at his tomb to lead his remaining life. The compound wall of the mango arcade where his tomb is situated is painted with various axioms which teach people to live life selflessly and help others without expecting anything in return.

Mujib Saheb only wishes for every individual to harbour as much generosity as to build a harmonious society for all of humanity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.