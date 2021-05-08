Retired Bengaluru Engineer Volunteers at Govt Hospital to Help With Covid Jab Process

India’s vaccination drive is on at a full-fledged pace and as such designated hospitals and healthcare spots for the Covid-19 jabs are seeing a huge influx of people. Bengaluru’s CV Raman General Hospital in Indiranagar which daily sees a huge number of people coming for their Covid-19 jabs also sees a 59-year-old man named Satish Rao daily without fail. Rao serves as a volunteer in the hospital and is entrusted with the task of assisting people and keeping the crowd under control in the hospital corridors.

Rao who is a retired engineer and a resident of Indiranagar, comes in at 9 am and stays on till 4pm, and ensures the vaccination process goes on smoothly and that the people are helped with anything they need or in case of any queries they might have, TOI reported.

Rao has been doing the volunteer work since March 2 and has previously also been involved in several volunteering projects like Teach India and also several animal welfare groups. And when the coronavirus struck the country heavily, he decided to join the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) to help out.

“The current work at CV Raman hospital started after my own experience at a private hospital in Yeshwantpur. When I went to get vaccinated I found it was chaos at the private facility. It’s in my nature to volunteer and so I helped the authorities bring in discipline. The next day, when I heard of similar commotion at CV Raman Hospital, which is in my immediate neighbourhood, I decided to offer my services," Rao was quoted as saying.

He went up to the upper floor and saw very few volunteers and so to sort it out, spoke to the authorities and ended up mapping out a system for smooth functioning of the vaccination process.

Rao said he also tried and spread awareness among the people about getting their Covid-19 jabs as in the initial days, not too many people were turning up to get the vaccine jabs.

Rao currently is under quarantine after coming in primary contact with a patient but says that nothing can deter him from helping times of such crisis. He said so far the hospital has vaccinated around 12,000 people.

