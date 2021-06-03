'Can't Be a Better Use': Retired Chhattisgarh Teacher Uses Pension Savings to Buy Ventilator for Hospital

The pandemic has turned the common man into an everyday heroes and good samaritans have been trying to make a difference as much as they can. An inspiring story is that of one Pusram Sinha, 70, who invested all of his saved up money from his pension to buy and donate a mini-ventilator and few other medical equipments to a hospital in Chhattisgarh. Sinha, a retired teacher, withdrew Rs 3.5 lakh from the bank and helped buy a mini ventilator with it along with some other medical equipments and donated them to a government hospital at Berla in Bemetara district, The New Indian Express said.

“I have lived my life, what will I do with the pension amount now lying in the bank. There cannot be the better use of the pension if such savings can be of some assistance or support in saving life," he was quoted as saying. Sinha donated the equipments in memory of his parents as he believed there can be no other way he could think of using the pension money rather than saving lives at this point.

Doctors at the hospital were all praises for Sinha’s selfless gesture as they admitted the need for machines like these to help patients who are admitted seeking treatment for Covid-19.

Immediately the ventilator machine was put into use for a needy patient in the hospital. “Sinhaji’s humanitarian contribution will always be remembered by the people here, considering the fact that the fight against the Covid outbreak continues,” said Shiv Anant Tayal, Bemetara collector.

India’s fight with the second wave of coronavirus has seen efforts from all quarters who have pitched in with contributions or have themselves come out to assist those in need. In a similar heartwarming incident, a 65-year-old retired private company employee Mohan Kulkarni used all of his pension savings amount of Rs 4 lakh and even took an additional Rs.2.5 lakh loan to purchase a ventilator and donate the same to a civic hospital in Ambernath.

Kulkarni had at first decided to give an ambulance but later learn the hospital has enough of them but was short of the ventilator. So he then decided to buy one for the hospital.

