Retired Couple in California Gives Out Handmade Toys for Christmas to Children in Need

A 72-year-old Army veteran and his wife are on a mission to give away thousands of handmade toys to children and parents in Desert Hot Springs, California. The couple is acting as real life Santa, who has spent the last decade making toys after joining a woodwork club as a project to build toys for kids.

Mike Sullivan, who has served 26 years in army, while in conversation with CNN, told them that after his retirement, he got bored and needed something to do. He also added that during Christmas time, they had the chance to give toys to kids, and see what a joy it was for them.

The hobby started around seven years ago in a wood shop behind their house and they have made more than a thousand toys till now. Sullivan told CNN that he designs the toys himself as it ‘sort of comes up in his head’ and his wife spray paints and decorates them.

The couple will be giving out toys to comfort the children in need as many parents have been out of work due to the harsh effect the pandemic on the economy. The couple is also taking precautions and has scheduled folks at intervals to come check out their toys outside their home in Coachella valley. The couple told CNN that they ‘try to enforce safe distancing and masking too.’

They have delivered toys to a kindergarten class, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission and a church food pantry this week and have also mailed toys to Indiana and Texas. The couple is funding the whole process by themselves and also admitted that it is getting tough. But Mike says that he’ll send the toys wherever he can for as long as he can afford it.

Couple’s 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren are toy-testers. They also make toys for educational purposes. Mike’s wife, Judy also said that when they notice the kids playing with toys, they love to know what the toddlers liked or disliked about the toys.

Retired army’s first sergeant also shared that his dad was a miner and they were considerably poor while growing up in Montana. His older brothers were both carpenters who used to make toys for him when he was a child.

The couple also said that they are doing it for the less fortunate and refuse to take money for toys. Their daughter shared that her parents spent $19,000 last year on supplies while the wood work club that the couple has joined contributes $3,000. The couple has started a GoFundMe to help and Mike hopes till next year, he’ll be able to help anyone who reaches out to him for a Christmas present.