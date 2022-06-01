Retired Officer's Clapback to Author Criticising Indian Army's Yoga Camp Wins Praise

An Army officer is going viral for his witty reply to an author who questioned the work schedule of Indian Army. On May 30, White Knight Corps, which is the Official Twitter Account of 16 Corps in Indian Army, tweeted a photo in which soldiers could be seen practising yoga close to LoC. Taking a dig at the exercise, an author, Man Aman Singh Chhina, asked who guards borders if all soldiers are doing yoga. Replying to this, KJS Dhillon, a retired Army officer tweeted: “Aao na kabhi haveli pe sir.”

“If the soldiers are doing Yoga at forward posts then who is guarding the LoC?”

If the soldiers are doing Yoga at forward posts then who is guarding the LoC? pic.twitter.com/GTdd1nsIkx — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) May 30, 2022

“Aao na kabhi haveli pe sir.”

Aao na kabhi haveli pe sir — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) May 31, 2022

Tweeple lauded him for his witty reply.

“More interactions in the comment than the post itself!!!”

More interactions in the comment than the post itself!!!

AAO KABHI HAVELI PE😂😂😂😂☺ pic.twitter.com/SkYObDIoOg — Kaushal Kaseruwala 🇮🇳❤🇮🇱 (@kaseruw2) May 31, 2022

“Jai Hind ki Sena.”

Jai Hind ki Sena 🇮🇳🔥 pic.twitter.com/zq4ehXqiDT — Mon Deep (@MonDeep42117705) May 31, 2022

“Seriously @manaman_chhina, do you think the leadership there aren’t aware of the threat and they will be busy in Yoga only , I understand that you may not like the present leadership but why do you question the calibre of our forces who have delivered everytime.”

Seriously @manaman_chhina do you think the leadership there aren't aware of the threat and they will be busy in Yoga only , I understand that you may not like the present leadership but why do you question the calibre of our forces who have delivered everytime . — Abhijit _Ghosh 🇮🇳 (@BlackKn59506535) May 31, 2022

“Sir, when I read the comment first, I thought you are really inviting a friend for dinner or something. But you roasted him like a boss.”

Sir, when I read the comment first, I thought you are really inviting a friend for dinner or something. But you roasted him like a boss. 😂😂😂 — ऋषिकेश (@RushikeshDhav14) May 31, 2022

“Epic reply to this post.”

Epic reply to this post https://t.co/IPyuHjAu7b — Akash Goyal 🇮🇳 (@BringItToAkash) June 1, 2022

“Another great punch, Jai Hind.Jai Hind Ki Sena.”

Another great punch

Jai Hind.Jai Hind Ki Sena https://t.co/bLE77ZTEvY — Harshit Malik (@TheHarshitMalik) May 31, 2022

Earlier, KJS Dhillon had gone viral for his heartwarming retirement video. The video posted by Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon on Twitter shows him being lifted and swung in a chair by his colleagues who are singing “He was a jolly good fellow…so say all of us”. It was the last working day for the officer who had served as the Commander of Chinar Corps in Jammu and Kashmir. The video marked the end of an illustrious career and netizens thanked the officer for his service.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.