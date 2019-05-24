Take the pledge to vote

Retiring School Janitor Breaks into Tears as Students Crown Him ‘King’ at Surprise Farewell Bash

John Lockett, fondly called Mr. John, received a special surprise last week, when staff and students made him "King for a Day".

May 24, 2019
Retiring School Janitor Breaks into Tears as Students Crown Him ‘King’ at Surprise Farewell Bash
Image credit: Twitter
A school janitor was moved to tears when staff and students threw a surprise party for him, a week ahead of his retirement.

John Lockett, fondly called Mr. John, received a special surprise last week, when staff and students made him "King for a Day," according to Good Morning America( GMA).

The 83-year-old cried tears of joy as he was greeted by the 685 kids at Sand Hill Elementary School in Carrollton, Georgia. Mr. John has been a janitor for more than a decade after leaving construction work.

"He was so surprised that he just cried with the kids," principal Carla Meigs told GMA.

"It was so sweet. He is a very humble, hardworking, just dedicated to the job. He is as good as they come," the principal said.

Mr. John will officially retire on May 24, and his wife of 25 years, Annie Lockett, was in on the surprise party.

Meigs said the children gave him a crown, a cape and informed him it was "Mr. John Day."

"It was the perfect day to celebrate him and make it about him," Meigs added.

Mr. John said that he just "loves the kids."

"This school means so much to me," he wrote in an email to GMA. "I really love my job, it is for the kids."

He is now looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren during his time off.

The incident definitely got netizens feeling warm and gooey inside.







