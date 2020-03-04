‘Return Koh-i-Noor’: Internet Has Solution to Queen Complaining About Crown Being Heavy

"The weight of all that colonialism is heavy."

The Imperial State Crown fitted with the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, is one heavy affair.

So much so that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in a 2018 BBC documentary, revealed that the hefty crown comes with its own set of disadvantages.

Why wouldn't it? The Crown is fitted with 2868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, and 269 pearls after all.

Opening up about the ungodly weight of her crown in her 65th-year reign in 2018, the monarch was quoted by Mirror as saying, "You can't look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up. Because if you did, your neck would break - it would fall off."

While one would only sympathise with the then 91-year-old Queen's "humble" revelation, Twitter wasn't in a mood to let it go. Return the jewels to make the crown lighter, netizens snided in unison.

Our ancestral diamonds no more enjoyable I see😂😂😂 — Hofisi (@CliffordHofisi) March 2, 2020

Stolen property does that — #OurLand (@PNMaster_) March 2, 2020

Her crown is made with our precious minerals stolen from South Africa. — #MyContinent 🙌🏽 (@MelusiTweets) March 2, 2020

When is she returning our South African diamonds? — Babes kaKendrick (@MsPuleng) March 2, 2020

Prove it — Balenciaga Balaclava (@Devon_OnEarth) March 2, 2020

Return the stolen diamonds then. Problem solved! — Godfrey Albertyn 🇿🇦 (@galbertyn) March 2, 2020

She should return the jewels to Africa, the crown would feel lighter then. — They think that I’m Tom Cruise // RIP KOBE (@b_timbs) March 2, 2020

As the never-ending debate around which jewel on the crown belongs to whom, it's worth noting that 105.6 carats Koh-i-Noor diamond was "taken away by the British", according to an ASI reply in 2018.

“As per the records, the Lahore Treaty held between Lord Dalhousie and Maharaja Duleep Singh in 1849, the Kohinoor diamond was surrendered by the Maharaja of Lahore to the Queen of England," the ASI reply read.

The treaty clearly indicates that the Kohinoor was not handed over to the British on the wishes of Duleep Singh. Besides, Singh was barely nine-years-old when the treaty was signed.