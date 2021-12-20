Return of the Zombie: Dead Fish 'Comes Back to Life' on Pan to Haunt its Fryer

If you are a fan of the horror genre, you have surely grown up on a staple diet of zombie flicks and the thought of them existing for real probably sends a chill down your spine. What if you come across video evidence of their existence and that too, of that of a zombie fish? Well, a video has gone viral on TikTok of a dead fish suddenly coming back to life and the internet has dubbed it as ‘zombie fish’. A Mr Wen was Zhengzhou, China, was in for a rude shock of his life when the fish that he had just started to fry started moving and flailing about in the pan, according to a report in Lad Bible. The incident left Mr Wen speechless and he said he had never witnessed something like this before. He waited for the fish to become completely motionless before he served it to his wife.

The TikTok video left viewers perplexed as most could not bring about a logical explanation to the fish suddenly coming alive. Some tried their best shot at trying to rationalize what had just happened. One user said that in spite of being dead, the fish did not have its spine removed and thus the nerves came alive from the heat.

Another reminisced about an incident where he had seen the tentacles of an octopus start moving while being cooked in a seafood restaurant, in spite of having been cut into pieces by the chef.

One user joked, “Buying this kind of fish is better because it means it is fresher.”

Before you get completely spooked by the incident, there is a probable logical explanation to this. Following a similar incident in 2018, a chemistry teacher told Discovery News that much of the tissues still remain alive. “Cell metabolites are nearly intact, membrane voltages or potentials that exist in nerve cells are probably still close to intact,” he said.

Hopefully, that explanation will make you sleep better at night.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.