BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Return of Tiddis': Lucknow Residents Swarm Twitter with Photos as Locusts Darken Skies

Locusts swarmed several locations in Lucknow after swarming other districts in Uttar Pradesh | Credit: Twitter

Locusts swarmed several locations in Lucknow after swarming other districts in Uttar Pradesh | Credit: Twitter

Swarms of invasive locusts were spotted in several locations of Lucknow such as Nishatganj, Daliganj and Vikas Nagar.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
Share this:

In yet another case of locust attack, swarms of the dreaded 'tiddis' hijacked the clear skies of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. After causing mayhem in several villages of UP's Sitapur district on Saturday, the invasive swarm entered Lucknow and was seen in several locations.

Swarms were spotted in several locations such as Nishatganj, Daliganj and Vikas Nagar.

Several Twitter users shared and posted videos of locusts swarms in Lucknow.

One Twitter user even joked that while the humans of the world were confined in their homes, locusts were touring the world.

Earlier in June, UP state government had formed monitoring committees and announced Rs 5 lakh assistance to each bordering district of the state for spraying chemicals to kill the insects in a bid to tackle the menace of locust attacks.

The Centre has been taking various steps to control locust swarms. It has carried out operations in over 1.5 lakh hectares area since April 11 to prevent crop losses.

Meanwhile, locusts swarms were spotted in UP's Kannauj as well. On Sunday, Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal reported that swarms of locusts entered Sirsa, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh districts of the state.

Next Story
Loading