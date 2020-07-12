'Return of Tiddis': Lucknow Residents Swarm Twitter with Photos as Locusts Darken Skies

In yet another case of locust attack, swarms of the dreaded 'tiddis' hijacked the clear skies of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. After causing mayhem in several villages of UP's Sitapur district on Saturday, the invasive swarm entered Lucknow and was seen in several locations.

Swarms were spotted in several locations such as Nishatganj, Daliganj and Vikas Nagar.

Several Twitter users shared and posted videos of locusts swarms in Lucknow.

Locust attack in Lucknow



Location : Dubagga ,chowk , lucknow#LocustsAttack pic.twitter.com/pjyKowyFHH — Osama Saleem (@OsamaSa85066011) July 12, 2020

Now, locust attack around Lucknow! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6G2nyIifeZ — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) July 12, 2020

Tiddi Dal attack in Lucknow,Uttar Pradesh.

See the photos of Tiddi (Locust) in Lucknow, Nawabo ka Sahara. pic.twitter.com/9BpT675IED — Gulshan Kumar Singh (@Gulshan99137232) July 12, 2020

Locust attack in Lucknow. This is from Dubagga, courtesy Mohd Idrees pic.twitter.com/bcBWxItHZu — Mazhar Farooqui (@Mazharfarooqui) July 12, 2020

Locust attack today @ lucknow pic.twitter.com/8mya0w2QrW — Deepshikha (@Deepshi17537298) July 12, 2020

Locust attack in Lucknow. This one is from Vikash Nagar. 😲 pic.twitter.com/FakBpYylqg — CMA Rakesh Singh 🇮🇳 (@CmaRakeshSingh) July 12, 2020

While we all are confined to our homes, #Locusts are touring the whole world!! #LocustsAttack

One Twitter user even joked that while the humans of the world were confined in their homes, locusts were touring the world.

Earlier in June, UP state government had formed monitoring committees and announced Rs 5 lakh assistance to each bordering district of the state for spraying chemicals to kill the insects in a bid to tackle the menace of locust attacks.

The Centre has been taking various steps to control locust swarms. It has carried out operations in over 1.5 lakh hectares area since April 11 to prevent crop losses.

Meanwhile, locusts swarms were spotted in UP's Kannauj as well. On Sunday, Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal reported that swarms of locusts entered Sirsa, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh districts of the state.

