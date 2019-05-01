Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Reunited After 3 Decades, Elephant Instantly Recognizes and Hugs Former Zookeeper

Zookeepers said the elephant had probably recognised her former caretaker by the sound of his voice.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Reunited After 3 Decades, Elephant Instantly Recognizes and Hugs Former Zookeeper
Emotional reunion | Image Credit: Twitter
Loading...
An elephant embraced its caretaker during an emotional reunion after decades of separation.

Former zookeeper Peter Adamson was “instantly recognized” by his old friend Kirsty, an Asian elephant, who lived at a Glasgow zoo in the 1970s and 1980s, the Daily Mail reported.

Adamson was a keeper at the Calderpark Zoo and looked after Kirsty during the early 1970s, before she moved away in 1987 to Chester in north-west England where she met her female companion Judy for the first time.

The duo later moved to Dublin where they lived together from 1994 until 2005 until they were shipped to Germany. Kirsty, born in 1967, has been living in Neunkirchen Zoo in Germany’s Saarland state since 2005.

Having lost track of Kristy when she left Scotland, Adamson recently discovered Kristy’s whereabouts in Germany and decided to visit her.

“The two shared a warm hug at their reunion in Germany as Adamson stroked the elephant and Kirsty curled her trunk around him.”

Adamson said he had always wondered if there was any truth to the phrase "elephants never forget".

“That she allowed me to get close and accepted me was a very emotional experience for me. I will always keep that memory in my heart,” he said.

Zookeepers said the elephant had probably recognised her former caretaker by the sound of his voice. Adamson now plans to visit Kirsty as much as possible. 'After a colourful life with several moves around European zoos she has found her retirement retreat with us,' her current zookeepers said.

The zoo's website describes her as 'intelligent and willing to learn' but also 'dominant over members of her species'. Adamson had found Kirsty's whereabouts by searching online and made contact with the German zookeepers through friends in the city of Trier, the zoo said.

People have been sharing the heartfelt story on social media.






Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram