Reusable Toilet Cloth Viral Trend Is Making People Cringe, Twitter Wants Another Way to 'Save Earth'

A Net Zero Co invention for sustainability is drawing ire on Twitter: it’s a reusable cloth towel to be used instead of toilet paper after using the facilities. It involves toilet cloths, from which a piece can be pulled out, folded in thirds and preferably be used after wetting it with water. After use, the piece of toilet cloth is to be folded inwards, stored in a wet basket or bag, then thrown into the washing machine. After that, it is to be re-folded and thus reused.

“These washable and reusable toilet paper provides a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to clean yourself without creating waste or spending a mini fortune over time,” the company website states.

While many have suggested that a bidet would have been a better solution, others have said that this violates basic hygiene rules.

If i saw this in someone’s house, i would leave and never come back. pic.twitter.com/8e8e7l4HLo — Doll Face ✨ (@smoke_nd_pearlz) August 13, 2022

There has to be another way to save the earth https://t.co/JVKSWRUfsG — Cy (@amthecharlene) August 16, 2022

yall… she has a fucking bidet already why tf you gotta havw reusable toilet paper WATER IS RIGHT THERE FFS https://t.co/6WpiV2OjnI — geekylands fairy (@fvirydanny) August 16, 2022

Just gonna say, im seeing a BIDET SPRAYER attached to the toilet https://t.co/DPvEIYGmrr — awkwardeezm (@Shafirarsyd) August 16, 2022

im all for saving the earth and shit but is there not a… idk… different way to do this? https://t.co/V00NxfskQF — kie (@criminalplaza) August 15, 2022

why is it so hard for white people to just use a lota https://t.co/3rarzOBaYD — FH (@wokeasfork) August 15, 2022

There’s feces in that washing machine https://t.co/dbmJ9WE11h — Rod (@Grandpooba26) August 15, 2022

Recently, there was another similar “invention” that had upset Twitter users. The “laundry jet” is the “first vacuum powered laundry chute that transports laundry from any room with ports installed, to the laundry room.” That basically means that there’s a suction system that sucks your clothes in when you throw them towards it and transports them directly into the laundry room, provided you have one.

There is also a roti-making machine that will do everything from mixing to kneading to puffing. The catch? It costs Rs 1,11,000. The Rotimatic completely automates the process of making rotis, but the price has made many social media users do a double take. Claiming to be the “smarter way to roti”, the website for the Rotimatic reads: “Rotimatic is the world’s first fully integrated solution that measures, mixes, kneads, flattens, cooks, puffs and, delights. All in one!”

