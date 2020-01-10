Avenging Diana's Death, Feud with Kate: Conspiracy Theories as Harry-Meghan 'Step Back' as Royals

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the world by surprise when they announced that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior royals, and they reportedly made the announcement without the knowledge of the other royals. Yes, that includes Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan was pushed into the limelight and became the object of scrutiny the moment she and beau Harry announced their engagement. From sneers and demeaning comments from the who's who of British elite society to constant attention (often unwanted, as Meghan has herself admitted) from the media, the couple haven't exactly had the fairytale journey that one would have imagined for them.

Post their marriage, you'd have expected that people would cut them slack, but alas. Things worsened when the duo announced that they were pregnant; in October 2019 after the birth of their son Archie, in a documentary by ITV, Meghan admitted for the first time on national television that she had been feeling vulnerable amid intense media scrutiny and that her husband Harry felt the constant need to protect her from a fate similar to that of his mother, Diana.

Meghan's journey as a royal has been one rife with controversy - from reports of her being arrogant and demanding to gossip magazines claiming that a rift between her and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William. Now that Meghan and Harry have announced their split, social media has gone into overdrive trying to decipher what exactly went wrong.

Were the Queen and Meghan no longer getting along? Was Harry scared of succumbing to the pressures of royal life like his mother? Why were the other royals not informed beforehand? As fans of the royal family speculate what exactly went down, we bring to you crazy conspiracy theories that have surrounded the duo in the months leading up to the split.

Rumors of a rift in the Royal Family

When Meghan and Harry got engaged, reports of the Royal family being not too keen on the marriage flooded our timelines. Nevertheless, the wedding was approved by Queen Elizabeth who offered her blessings to the happy couple. But that wasn't the last time we were hearing of a possible rift in the family.

Early last year, there were reports which claimed that Queen Elizabeth had "banned" Meghan from using the family jewels. While Diana and Kate had been welcomed to borrow Royal jewels, it seemed unusual for the Queen to prohibit Meghan from doing the same. The same reports also suggested that the Queen did so because she had been unhappy with the way Meghan conducted herself before and after the wedding and that it wasn't quite "according to protocol."

What was even more bizarre is the fact that some people believe that Meghan's breaking the "shoe protocol" was behind the split. Yes, you heard that right, there's an actual shoe protocol. Turns out, the Queen isn't too keen on wedges and prefers to have her granddaughters-in-law wear stilettos. We kid you not, several fans of Meghan seem to think that her breaking the shoe protocol on multiple occasions may have been the final nail in the coffin.

"What Meghan wants, Meghan gets." Really?

Meghan has no connections to the royal family. She's American, a divorcee, has a mixed ethnic heritage and is also older than Harry. Naturally, for a certain section of orthodox Britishers, bringing Meghan into the royal family was a move that was bound to end in disaster.

And the announcement simply served as fodder for critics to tear Meghan apart all over again. She has been called a fiend, a witch, a gold digger, a wrench, a family wrecker and whatnot in the last few hours.

It's always been easy to simply blame the family whenever there's a rift in the family. To be honest, it's always been rather convenient to vilify the woman. In most fairy tales, the evil always comes in the female form - an old hag or even a young, seductive woman. A study shows that this could very well be a product of an inherent fear of the power of women. Rings a bell?

People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family. I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

Why did Baby Archie not have a royal title?

Archie Moundsbatten-Windsor.

That's it. That's the baby's name. While Kate and William's children, George, Loius and Charlotte, are Princes and Princess respectively, Harry and Meghan's son Archie doesn't have a title.

He is Master Archie and has no royal title before his name. When the announcement was made after his birth, it did seem odd with several questioning if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were slowly breaking away from tradition.

Also, a patent issued by Queen Elizabeth in 2012 allows William and Kate to name all their children " prince" and "princess", but the same had not been extended to Harry and Meghan. Stirring the pot? Maybe.

"Meghan and Harry are avenging Diana's death." Seriously?

In 1997, Princess Diana, oft referred to as "England's Rose", died in a car crash in Paris while being chased by the paparazzi. Diana - especially her life with Prince Charles and their consequent divorce, her candid interviews on how the Buckingham regime and the pressure of being a member of the Royal family had proved catastrophic for her mental health, and her death - is proof of how cruel constant scrutiny and criticism can be.

More importantly, one cannot forget the plethora of conspiracy theories that flooded the internet post her death. Diana had been in the car with her friend, Dodi Fayed, when the accident happened. Dodi, who also died in the accident, was the son of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, who had alleged that his son and Diana had been murdered.

But in an absurd twist of events, Twitterati seem to think that Meghan and Harry's decision to step back may be an attempt to avenge Diana's death.

Check out some of these tweets here:

My new favorite thing is Harry and Meghan's revenge on Rupert Murdoch media that chased Diana to her death. Diana's smiling "Well done, Harry and Meghan." @RoyalFamily and @ClarenceHouse should have recognized that they had another iconic super star but no. JEALOUSY reigned. — McBlondeLand (@McBlondeLand) January 8, 2020

Despite my republican soul, have always liked Harry and Meghan, as I always secretly loved Diana. They should be applauded for leaving posh Benefit Street & trying to define a progressive future for their family, however messy that looks. And it’s Diana’s final revenge. pic.twitter.com/9uwMmRRMWf — Real Britain (@realbritainros) January 8, 2020

I wrote this at the start of August. Harry and ameghan planned to take down the Monarchybas revenge for Diana’s death. Harry despises them. Meghan’s a contract artist and Harry will end up a sadder lonelier embarrassed man without the love of his family. — QueenNavarre (@queennavarre) October 23, 2019

Meghan-Harry Vs. Kate-William

A rift between the wives leading to a feud between the brothers. Sounds like a masala Bollywood movie? Nope. That's the royal family for you.

Almost immediately after Meghan and Harry's dreamy wedding, reports started coming in about an alleged rivalry between her and sister-in-law, Kate. Kate, like the Queen, reportedly wasn't too happy about an "outsider" making her way into the family. Nevertheless, the Kensington Palace categorically denied all such allegations.

In October of 2019, the two brothers went on record to say that they were on different parts but still cared about each other the same way.

Now, with Harry and Meghan leaving the Royal family behind, Meghan loyalists are pointing their fingers at Kate; the Duchess of Cambridge is being portrayed as the senior and more powerful loyal who manipulated the family against Meghan and made things tougher for her than they needed to be.

This is ALL because William has cheated on Kate, That’s what’s cause the rift between the couples. THEN the palace let Meghan be the fall guy in the media for the tensions so the could keep the affair secret! https://t.co/hpTxAicZlm — 💆🏼‍♂️ (@kingshitbby) January 8, 2020

To be honest, we'll never really know what pushed Meghan and Harry to opt out of being Royals. While a statement by the Palace states that process of them stepping down is still in the early phases of discussion, one thing is clear - all that glitters is not gold in the royal household.

