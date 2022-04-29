'Revenge': Kuldeep Yadav Destroying His Ex Team KKR in IPL 2022 is Too Poetic

Kuldeep Yadav earned the Player of the Match award for weaving magic against his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as Delhi Capitals handed the former their fifth straight defeat in the ongoing season. Notably, the Chinaman bowler bagged a second straight four-wicket haul against his previous franchise on Thursday. He finished with figures of 4 for 14 which included the wickets of Shreyas and the dangerous Andre Russell that restricted KKR to 146/9. In response, DC got to the target with 4 wickets and an over to spare.

Kuldeep Yadav’s match-winning spell wasn’t lost on anyone, especially the fact that it came against his former team.

Perfect revenge? IPL fans on Twitter thought so.

Whenever Kuldeep Yadav bowls vs KKR, he bowls with some extra motivation pic.twitter.com/MatuNhdhEW— ✨ (@Legspiner3) April 28, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav to KKR pic.twitter.com/ndHw3hdt1g— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 28, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav Vs KKR in IPL 2022 - 8/47 in 7 overs.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 28, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav has 16 Wickets in this season till now,out of those 8 have came against his former team KKR. He is badly taking revenge for destroying his few crucial years of his career.Pic Un-related pic.twitter.com/oYEb0iQ3zO — Cricket Lover // Bumrah Is GOAT (@CricCrazyV) April 28, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav against KKR in 20224-0-35-4 & 3-0-14-4 pic.twitter.com/8A6QZAme1b— Ayush (@its_anandayush) April 28, 2022

Also Read: Kuldeep’s Magic, Powell’s Finishing Touch Floor the Knight Riders

KKR's love for Kuldeep Yadav in this IPL ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t4qt32TEwK— Zalzala (@ZalzalaMass) April 28, 2022

A similar scenario was witnessed a few days ago when Rashid Khan (31 off 11) slammed three sixes in the final over bowled by Marco Jansen to take Gujarat Titans home on the very last ball of the match. Fittingly enough, Rashid’s heroics came against his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rashid and Rahul Tewatia stitched an unbeaten 59-run stand for the sixth wicket to take Gujarat Titans home with five wickets in hand. Following the victory, the Hardik Pandya-led side jumped to the top of the points table with 14 points.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.