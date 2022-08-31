‘Revenge Taken,’ Says Internet, As Kid Tricks Turkish Ice Cream Vendor In Viral Video

The tricks of Turkish ice cream sellers have gone viral many times, but this recent clip featuring a little boy is a bit different. The usual videos feature ice cream vendors teasing the customer with their tricks before actually giving them the sweet treat. However, this time, it was the vendor who got tricked by the little boy who just could not wait to get his ice cream. So, the boy grabs the long handle waiting until the vendor gives up and walks off after plucking the ice cream. “You always get your match or even better,” read the caption shared along with the video on Twitter.

The video gained over 2.6 lakh views along with hilarious reactions. Twitter users said that someone had finally taken revenge on Turkish ice cream vendors. “He took the revenge on behalf of all the kids who have been there,” a user wrote while another commented, “Greatest problem of the world solved. He deserves the Padma award.”

You always get your match or even better #tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/lb0p0r69xI — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 30, 2022

“Hahaha. This made my day. No messing around with this guy,” read another comment.

Check other reactions here:

A perfect match never matches https://t.co/0hG3KrMV68 — Rajani Mishra (@rajji310ct) August 30, 2022

Ain’t nobody got time for that! https://t.co/kWfGcEyQsb — Randall A. Carter (@randallacarter) August 30, 2022

Revenge is a dish best served cold https://t.co/uwQ4CvNAam — The Anonymous Analyst (@anon_opinion101) August 30, 2022

However, this is not the first such clip to have gone viral in recent times.

In a similar video, a young girl stunned a Turkish ice cream vendor after he tried to trick her. In the clip, the ice cream seller could be seen flipping the ice cream cone from the girl’s reach as part of his trick. However, instead of getting disappointed, the girl swings her hands and breaks into dancing to the music playing in the background. Impressed by the girl’s moves, the ice cream vendor joins the girl in the dance. Onlookers can be enjoying the impromptu dance by the little star

The video garnered over 2 lakh views along with a flood of comments and reactions. Users lauded the girl for her attitude while some others also appreciated the vendor for joining in the girl’s dance.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here