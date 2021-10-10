CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Reverse Sexism: Men on Reddit Share Real-life Instances When They Faced Discrimination
1-MIN READ

Reverse Sexism: Men on Reddit Share Real-life Instances When They Faced Discrimination

Now, the comments and stories shared through Reddit prove that Men too faces those battles. (Credits:Shutterstock/Reddit)

From playgrounds to workplaces, men say that they too have been at the receiving end of sexism.

We all know that women face sexism everywhere. We will never forget the #RippedJeansTrend that sparked Twitter as people started flooding the microblogging sites with pictures of their ripped jeans as a mark of protest against Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s comments against the people who wear such jeans. However, men face sexism too. While digging deep into such stories, one user on r/AskReddit asked men if they faced sexism. The comment section was soon flooded by men sharing their experiences.

Here is the post:

Here are few reactions for the question:

Here are few comments related to sexism at the workplace faced by men:

The comments were an eye-opener for readers who thought that sexism is faced by women alone.

first published:October 10, 2021, 18:26 IST