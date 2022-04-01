BuzzFix: Revisiting the Decades-old Question: Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas Movie?

It’s only a few hours till we step into this year’s Christmas. While Christmas is one of the most widely celebrated holidays around the world, everyone has their own way of celebrating the day. For some, Christmas means going out to carnivals with their loved ones and for some, it is about a lovely dinner, some drinks, and movies. Speaking of Christmas movies, there have been many spectacular blockbusters throughout the years that are revisited every year on the special day. However, there is one that stands out every year and movie bingers debate around only one flick in particular with a simple question: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

In the 1988 cult classic, NYPD officer John McClane (Bruce Willis) tries to save his wife Holly Gennaro, and several others who have been taken hostage by German terrorist Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) during a Christmas party in Los Angeles. The movie is set during Christmas and has festive music playing in the background, which makes up for a fair argument for many that it is indeed a Christmas movie.

Advertisement

What do the makers think?

The film’s writer, Steven E de Souza, had in a podcast last year compared Die Hard with another Christmas movie – 1954’s ‘White Christmas’. While many argue that a movie has to be released during this time of the year in order to be considered a Christmas movie, ‘White Christmas’ was released in the summer, just like Die Hard. Appearing on the Script Apart podcast, Steven argued that while Die Hard takes place entirely in the Christmas holidays, only the first and final scenes of White Christmas occur during the same time.

What do audiences think?

According to a Digital Spy report, YouGov had conducted a survey in 2017 asking British people what they think about the debate. In the survey, more than half (52%) Brits believed that Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. However, that’s just what the Brits think since according to DISH, 2.4 million people watched the movie during the Christmas season in 2016, and Die Hard is watched on TV more times than classics like Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street during the period.

Are there memes?

It goes without saying that such a pop-culture debate will definitely attract the curiosity of memers. Over the years, the famous question has sparked numerous memes all over social media.

Have a look:

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?My missus, says not 😏 pic.twitter.com/7IY5wPIOTb— Jimmy the Weasel 🇬🇧 #GBNews (@jimmy_weasel) December 23, 2021

What say you…is Die Hard a Christmas movie or are you wrong? pic.twitter.com/W0n1meiDUP— U.S Army WTF! Moments (@TheWTFNation) December 8, 2021

"Ya know, Die Hard is actually technically a Christmas movie." pic.twitter.com/ixx0ekuVb4— Tristan Bath (@tristan_bath) December 22, 2021

This proves that Die Hard is a Christmas/holiday movie 🍿 pic.twitter.com/uAqDpuL97S— ꪑꪊꪀꪖ ꫀꫝ! (@MunaNawabit1) December 21, 2021

Looking at the debates that have already kickstarted on social media, it is safe to assume the age-old question of if Die Hard is a Christmas movie is here to stay. But that definitely does not stop any of us from watching it once again this holiday season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.