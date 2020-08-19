Rhea Chakraborty Has No 'Aukat': Bihar DGP Apologises for Sexist Comment After Outrage

Hours after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey started trending on social media for a crass a sexist comment the cop made about the deceased actor's ex-girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The comments come days after Chakraborty approached the court with a plea to file an affidavit to end her media trial which started since Rajput's family and its lawyer named her as co-accused in the death of the 34-year-old.

Responding to journalists' questions about his opinion on Chakraborty's statement in court, particularly her comments about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Pandey said that the actress did not have the "aukat" (stature) to comment about the honourable CM. A video of the DGP's response has been going viral on social media with many calling out the cop's sexist comment.

Some even tagged the National Commission for Women to take note of the comment and pursue requisite action against the IPS officer.

DGP साहब - आप कौन होते हैं एक महिला को औकात बताने वाले? देश के हर नागरिक की औकात है कि वह किसी भी CM PM मंत्री की अलोचना करें. देश की पुलिस, अदालत, वगैरह ज़रूर तानाशाही के सामने झुक चुके हैं. पर देश की पब्लिक में अब भी लोकतंत्र जिंदा है. https://t.co/aMHpCL2xwG — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) August 19, 2020

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey : "Rhea Chakravarty ki Nitish Kumar par tippani karne ki aukaat nahi hai"Cannot remember the last time I heard a serving IPS Officer use such unprofessional language. Hope this unprofessionalism doesn't spill over to investigations. — Shreya Dhoundial (@shreyadhoundial) August 19, 2020

Can we expect the National Women Commision issuing sommon to Bihar DGP for his sexist remarks? @sharmarekha https://t.co/PvPv9KIGHW — Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) August 19, 2020

DGP Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey was investigated in the case of the murder of a 14-year old, resigned from IPS to contest polls on a BJP ticket, & was illegally reinstated.He’s a public servant.Nitish Kumar’s personal pet, he shouldn’t talk about anyone’s “aukaat” except his own. https://t.co/CQ0POjsY60 — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) August 19, 2020

Many such as INC leader Salman Nizami pointed out that whether or not Chakraborty was guilty was for the Court to decide.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government will cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case following the Supreme Court's verdict on Wednesday morning. The apex court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance. Sushant's family also issued a statement, thanking his millions of fans worldwide following the SC's decision. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also hailed the Supreme Court's judgement upholding transfer of an FIR lodged in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case at Patna to the CBI.

#CBIForSushant – If someone is hurt by my comments then I apologise: @ips_gupteshwar (DGP-Bihar) on his controversial comments on #RheaChakraborty.Tune in to the broadcast with @maryashakil. pic.twitter.com/wmeyBt6KiM — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) August 19, 2020

Following the outrage, Pandey said that his words were being misinterpreted and also apologised for his comment. "If my use of the word "aukat" caused her any discomfort, I am apologising for that," he said in an interview to Marya Shakil on CNN News18.