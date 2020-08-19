BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Rhea Chakraborty Has No 'Aukat': Bihar DGP Apologises for Sexist Comment After Outrage

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey's comments on Rhea Chakraborty went viral after SC verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case | Image credit: Twitter

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had said, "Rhea Chakraborty does not have the 'aukat' to comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
Hours after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey started trending on social media for a crass a sexist comment the cop made about the deceased actor's ex-girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The comments come days after Chakraborty approached the court with a plea to file an affidavit to end her media trial which started since Rajput's family and its lawyer named her as co-accused in the death of the 34-year-old.

Responding to journalists' questions about his opinion on Chakraborty's statement in court, particularly her comments about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Pandey said that the actress did not have the "aukat" (stature) to comment about the honourable CM. A video of the DGP's response has been going viral on social media with many calling out the cop's sexist comment.

Some even tagged the National Commission for Women to take note of the comment and pursue requisite action against the IPS officer.

Many such as INC leader Salman Nizami pointed out that whether or not Chakraborty was guilty was for the Court to decide.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government will cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case following the Supreme Court's verdict on Wednesday morning. The apex court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance. Sushant's family also issued a statement, thanking his millions of fans worldwide following the SC's decision. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also hailed the Supreme Court's judgement upholding transfer of an FIR lodged in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case at Patna to the CBI.

65 Days After Sushant's Death, SC Orders CBI Probe Into The Case | News Epicentre With Marya Shakil

Following the outrage, Pandey said that his words were being misinterpreted and also apologised for his comment. "If my use of the word "aukat" caused her any discomfort, I am apologising for that," he said in an interview to Marya Shakil on CNN News18.

  • First Published: August 19, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
