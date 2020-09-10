Rhea Chakraborty's Viral 'Roses are Red' T-shirt Gets a Twist to Remind You About 'Real Issues' in Country

"Roses are red

violets are blue,

Let’s smash patriarchy

Me and you."

These words have become synonymous with actress Rhea Chakraborty in the past 24 hours or so after she arrived at her Narcotics Control Bureau hearing on Tuesday for her following investigations into her alleged involvement in her late boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide.

Her t-shirt managed to create a lot of curiosity among Indians who googled "patriarchy" to know what it actually meant.

While the t-shirt was a "statement" in itself, it was part of a campaign run by popular online clothing and accessories company, The Souled Store to promote the campaign on sanitary napkins for rural women in India.

But soon after the 28-year-old was taken into the custody of NCB officials, the phrase on her t-shirt became a slogan of sorts with several of her peers and colleagues standing up for her and pleading #JusticeforRhea on social media.

Since then the phrase on Rhea's tee has floated around in the online space with many giving personal touches and tweaking it to make their voices heard about the "real issues" concerning the country.

Roses are redViolets are blue If you are getting triggered by this post Then the problem is you! pic.twitter.com/6u6vU5TXIH — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) September 8, 2020

Roses are red, violets are blue...Virus is dangerous, jobs a few...Yet, drugs & demolition have you to your TV glued...Tricking you into forgetting your milieu...Remember, the joke is on you.... — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) September 10, 2020

Roses are redViolets are blueCorona case are skyrocketing The media has no clue. — 🌚 (@noturfullmoon) September 10, 2020

Roses are redViolets are blueWear the masksWarna pic.twitter.com/Du4F1Q77it — Areena Hussain🌸 (@Xingyun_1) September 9, 2020

Roses are redViolets are blueDon't forget that this entire circusIs funded by taxpayers like me and you — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) September 9, 2020

Chakraborty, who became the centre of a whirlwind of scrutiny after a prolonged media trial, has stoked a debate once again about patriarchy and how the media treats women who are in the lens as opposed to men. A recent video of the actor being hounded by journalists as she left the NCB office went viral, causing widespread outrage at the way Chakraborty was being harassed.