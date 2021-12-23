WATCH: Raging Rhino Runs Amok After Tourist Vehicle at Manas National Park in Assam

There have been several instances of wild animals running amok and going on a rampage. One such incident happened at the Manas National Park in Assam, where a rhino was running ferociously after a tourist vehicle. It was only the timely intervention of the forest guards that saved the visitors from an eventuality. The fresh incident happened at the Bahbari range of the Manas National Park on Wednesday, reported Northeast Live. The dreadful visuals were caught on camera by tourists and shows the adult rhino, mad with anger, charging after them. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Manas National Park is situated in Barnagar town of Baksha district.

Kaziranga National Park in the state also witnessed an eerily similar incident where a rhino chased the vehicle of tourists. The wild animal, however, stopped the senseless running after some time.

Assam is witnessing constant encounters between civilians and wildlife. The human-elephant conflict alone in the state has taken 812 lives in the past 10 years. The state government claims to have taken various steps to reduce such encounters. According to a PTI report, the Village Defence Party gets training through the World Wild Fund to reduce the conflicts between humans and elephants. District authorities are also being directed to use drones so that the movements of elephants can be monitored.

On Wednesday, a woman was injured after elephants attacked her home late in the night. The unfortunate incident happened at Doigrung tea estate where a herd of elephants targeted houses of labourers. The houses can be seen in a dilapidated condition after jumbos went on a rampage destroying the properties one after the other.

