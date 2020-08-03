'Rich by Heart': Rajasthan Vendor Feeding Peacock with Her Bare Hand in Viral Video Wins Hearts

The internet never ceases to surprise us with strange and amazing videos of bonding between human, animals and birds. In one such recent incident, a viral video of a woman feeding a peacock is doing rounds of social media.

A female vegetable seller reportedly from Rajasthan is seen feeding a peacock with her own hand by the roadside, where she was sitting to sell vegetables. The woman has her left hand extended, and the peacock is pecking the food from her palm.

The video was shared by Twitter user, Tinku Venkatesh, who said, "She is rich by heart ❤️."

She is rich by heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q1bOLbdXO0 — Tinku_Venkatesh | ಟಿಂಕು ವೆಂಕಟೇಶ್ (@tweets_tinku) August 1, 2020

The nearly one-minute clip has garnered a immense love for the woman's love and kindness.

Seems Rajasthan ❤️ — Ashwin Gandhi (@PantryCar) August 1, 2020

Such a kind hearted soul❤️... And it's incredible that she managed to gain trust of that beautiful peacock. — Rupali (@rupali_lk) August 1, 2020

Indeed — Shridhar Iyer (@sridhariyer5) August 1, 2020

I guess her soul is pure .. — jrdjoshi (@jrdjoshi) August 1, 2020

❤️ — Pranav Kadam (@2401pranav) August 1, 2020

Soooo beautiful — Lakshmi (@lakshmi_rajesh) August 1, 2020

Beautiful relationship ❤️ — प्रभात गोयल (HINDU) (@PrabhatGoel2) August 1, 2020

Earlier, in another viral footage, shared by Indian Forest Service official Praveen Kaswan, a flock of peacocks were spotted exploring freely on a deserted road in Rajasthan, while causing a traffic jam.