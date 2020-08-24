Richa Chadha Explains Why 'Caste is Not Dead', and It's There in Your Newspaper

It was not long ago when actress Kangana Ranaut sparked a new debate by tweeting about the issue of reservation in India. There were people, who came out in favour of her, while some others protested her thought.

Meanwhile, actress Richa Chadha has shared a Sunday matrimonial advertisement on her Twitter timeline to press on the fact that the caste issue is very much prevalent in India.

Sharing a clipping of a newspaper’s matrimonial page, where words like ‘fair’, ‘veg’, ‘Non-kashyap’ were underlined, Richa wrote on her timeline, "Caste is not dead. Check out the Sunday matrimonial to see for yourself. Please note, all ads are from urban centres. The only time we think Caste is dead is when it doesn’t affect us directly in any way. I wasn’t aware of my privilege/reservation issue till after college."

Caste is not dead. Check out the Sunday matrimonial to see for yourself. Please note, all ads are from urban centres. The only time we think Caste is dead is when it doesn’t affect us directly in anyway. I wasn’t aware of my privilege/reservation issue till after college. pic.twitter.com/LphIvwDKuT — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 24, 2020

A user pointed out that the ad is an old one, dated from September 2010.

Replying to the tweet, Richa shared a news piece titled 'Silicon Valley Has a Caste Discrimination Problem.’ She captioned it, "This is from August. See the global reach of caste discrimination, I doubt that you will."

This is from August. See the global reach of caste discrimination, I doubt that you will. pic.twitter.com/jH26zipoIu — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 24, 2020

A user also posted a matrimonial ad clipping from August 23, writing, "This is yesterday's newspaper 23 august 2020 for those ignorants who are saying that is 10 years old newspaper. India is hiding these regressive practices from the world and then Indians have the audacity to comment on racism and #BlackLivesMatter. (sic)"

To this, Richa replied in reference to Seema Taparia from the Indian Matchmaking series at Netflix, writing, "I don't think India's hiding anything ... We can ask Seema Aunty if caste is dead."

I don't think India's hiding anything ... We can ask Seema Aunty if caste is dead. https://t.co/dmiTV71unt pic.twitter.com/t2qw2wbUMx — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 24, 2020

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently expressed her opinion on the existing reservation system in India which has left many unhappy. #BoycottKangana started trending on social media with many calling the actress out for presenting a 'biased' view on the subject.