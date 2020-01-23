Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Richa Chadha's Expression as Kangana Ranaut Speaks on Nirbhaya Rapists Is All of Us

Kangana Ranaut was recently asked about the Nirbhaya rape case and the delay in execution of the death penalty of the four convicts in the case at a press conference for her upcoming film Panga.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Richa Chadha's Expression as Kangana Ranaut Speaks on Nirbhaya Rapists Is All of Us
Kangana Ranaut was recently asked about the Nirbhaya rape case and the delay in execution of the death penalty of the four convicts in the case at a press conference for her upcoming film Panga.

In a video that has now gone viral, actor Kangana Ranaut can be seen saying that the Nirbhaya convicts should be hanged in public; however, what is worth watching in the video is Richa Chadha's facial expression as her co-star goes on an elaborate rant.

Kangana was recently asked about the Nirbhaya rape case and the delay in execution of the death penalty of the four convicts in the case at a press conference for her upcoming film Panga.

A twenty-three year old woman, who has now come to be known as Nirbhaya, was brutally gang-raped on December 16, 2012 by six people in a moving bus near Munirka. She eventually succumbed to her wounds and died a few days later. As of now, the four convicts are expected to be hanged on February 1, eight years after they committed the heinous crime amid growing anger with the execution of the death penalty being delayed.

Kangana was also asked about lawyer Indira Jaising's comments that Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, should just forgive the convicts like Sonia Gandhi had forgiven her husband's killers.

When asked about this, Kangana lashed out at Jaising and said that the latter should be put in a jail cell with the four convicts to teach her a lesson. She also said, "It is women like this (Jaising) who give birth to such monsters."

However, all through Kangana's rant, there is one person whose expressions said it all - Richa Chadha. Chadha was also present at the press conference and sat next to Kangana in silence as the latter went on speaking. Throughout, Chadha, who has always been vocal about social issues and politics, can be seen getting irked as Kangana goes on and on about how public executions are the way to go in a speech that can only be described as utterly ludicrous. Chadha's look of disapproval as she rolls her eyes is quite evident, and she's probably just as fed up of Kangana's fiery (and often deeply problematic) speeches as we are.

At one point, Chadha also seems to be smirking slightly and looks like she's ready to get up and walk out, as Kangana continues to speak. You can watch the video here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram