Richa Chadha's Expression as Kangana Ranaut Speaks on Nirbhaya Rapists Is All of Us

In a video that has now gone viral, actor Kangana Ranaut can be seen saying that the Nirbhaya convicts should be hanged in public; however, what is worth watching in the video is Richa Chadha's facial expression as her co-star goes on an elaborate rant.

Kangana was recently asked about the Nirbhaya rape case and the delay in execution of the death penalty of the four convicts in the case at a press conference for her upcoming film Panga.

A twenty-three year old woman, who has now come to be known as Nirbhaya, was brutally gang-raped on December 16, 2012 by six people in a moving bus near Munirka. She eventually succumbed to her wounds and died a few days later. As of now, the four convicts are expected to be hanged on February 1, eight years after they committed the heinous crime amid growing anger with the execution of the death penalty being delayed.

Kangana was also asked about lawyer Indira Jaising's comments that Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, should just forgive the convicts like Sonia Gandhi had forgiven her husband's killers.

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020

When asked about this, Kangana lashed out at Jaising and said that the latter should be put in a jail cell with the four convicts to teach her a lesson. She also said, "It is women like this (Jaising) who give birth to such monsters."

However, all through Kangana's rant, there is one person whose expressions said it all - Richa Chadha. Chadha was also present at the press conference and sat next to Kangana in silence as the latter went on speaking. Throughout, Chadha, who has always been vocal about social issues and politics, can be seen getting irked as Kangana goes on and on about how public executions are the way to go in a speech that can only be described as utterly ludicrous. Chadha's look of disapproval as she rolls her eyes is quite evident, and she's probably just as fed up of Kangana's fiery (and often deeply problematic) speeches as we are.

At one point, Chadha also seems to be smirking slightly and looks like she's ready to get up and walk out, as Kangana continues to speak. You can watch the video here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.