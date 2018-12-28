Richa Chadha Refers to Nawazuddin Siddiqui as 'Bipolar' After 'Thackeray' Trailer

अरे ई हमरा फैजल तो बाईपोलर निकला बे ! — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 27, 2018

Nawazuddin has repeated 'Uthao lungi bajao pungi' (lift the lungi and *'#$ him) in the film #Thackeray. Clearly hate speech against South Indians... In a film glorifying the person who said it! Are you planning to make money out of this propaganda? Stop selling hate! Scary stuff! — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 26, 2018

Within days since the release of its trailer, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray', has got int a controversy.A biopic on the late controversial Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the film has been criticized by many from the film fraternity as well as beyond including actor Siddharth, who accused Nawaz and the film of selling hate disguised as romance.Now, actress and Nawaz's Gangs of Wasseypur co-star Richa Chadha has joined the fray, calling Nawaz 'bipolar' in one of her recent tweets.Referencing 'Gangs of Wasseypur' where Richa played Nawaz's (Faisal) mother, Chadha tweeted what can be roughly translated as 'Our Faisal turned out to be bipolar'.The tweet comes after the Nawaz-starrer Thackeray's trailer revealed the actor essaying a controversial chracter and plot-line. The upcoming film has been accused by many of encouraging hate against south Indians.Chadha's tweet has been shared over 700 times and has over 3,000 reactions.