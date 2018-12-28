English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Richa Chadha Refers to Nawazuddin Siddiqui as 'Bipolar' After 'Thackeray' Trailer
Actress and Nawaz's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' co-star Richa Chada has joined the frey of those criticizing 'Thackeray' for allegedly spreading hate.
Nawazudding Siddiqui has been accused of spreading hate in against SouthIndians in the biopic's railer | Source: Twitter)
Within days since the release of its trailer, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray', has got int a controversy.
A biopic on the late controversial Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the film has been criticized by many from the film fraternity as well as beyond including actor Siddharth, who accused Nawaz and the film of selling hate disguised as romance.
Now, actress and Nawaz's Gangs of Wasseypur co-star Richa Chadha has joined the fray, calling Nawaz 'bipolar' in one of her recent tweets.
Referencing 'Gangs of Wasseypur' where Richa played Nawaz's (Faisal) mother, Chadha tweeted what can be roughly translated as 'Our Faisal turned out to be bipolar'.
The tweet comes after the Nawaz-starrer Thackeray's trailer revealed the actor essaying a controversial chracter and plot-line. The upcoming film has been accused by many of encouraging hate against south Indians.
Chadha's tweet has been shared over 700 times and has over 3,000 reactions.
अरे ई हमरा फैजल तो बाईपोलर निकला बे !— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 27, 2018
Nawazuddin has repeated 'Uthao lungi bajao pungi' (lift the lungi and *'#$ him) in the film #Thackeray. Clearly hate speech against South Indians... In a film glorifying the person who said it! Are you planning to make money out of this propaganda? Stop selling hate! Scary stuff!— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 26, 2018
