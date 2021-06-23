Richa Chadha Taught Us Covid-19 Protocols in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' Way Before 2020

Nagma Khatoon knew it all along. The covid-19 pandemic changed the way we eat, drink, or even breathe the air. Meeting friends and family became a distant dream, offices and school classes moved online, social distancing turned into the new normal. The experts and doctors across the world issued a handful of protocols namely proper sanitisation, wearing a face mask, and not venturing out if absolutely necessary to keep the deadly virus at bay. These steps are still very much relevant in today’s world that has a vaccine in it.

But did you know Nagma Khatoon, the memorable character portrayed by Richa Chadha, issued some of these Covid-19 protocols 9 years ago in the critically acclaimed “Gangs of Wasseypur"? While this of course isn’t the reality, a hilarious mashup shared by the OG Nagma aka Richa Chadha shows the character “lived" in a Covid-19 world in the dark comedy crime cinema that has achieved cult status since its two-part release in 2012.

In the short video shared by Chadha, Nagma can be seen practicing social distancing, serving a nutritious meal, not going too easy on maskless anti-vaxxers and even giving financial advice in the testing times of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated event, a Twitter user had “predicted" coronavirus back in 2013.

Posted by @Marco_Acorte on Twitter, it just read, “Corona virus….its coming."

Corona virus….its coming— Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

While there was no other explanation for the tweet other than it implying he meant it for the generic group of ‘coronavirus’ and not specifically Covid-19, it blew up a year ago too, when the pandemic had in full-sway hit the world. You cannot edit the date or backdate a tweet on Twitter.

The word ‘coronavirus’ itself existed long before 2020 and even before 2013, they imply a generic name for the disease group. The tweet went viral at the same time that a study had resurfaced from China, where the pandemic first hit, on ‘predicting’ the virus, albeit in 2015. A document had reportedly been found wherein Chinese scientists and health officials are found discussing a “new era of genetic weapons" that could be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponised and unleashed. The document was written before the pandemic in 2015.

