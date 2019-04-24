'Close Call': Richard Branson's Near Miss after Banner He Was Unveiling Falls on Him

Had a close call with a falling banner and a metal bar at the @VirginMiaCntrl unveiling… https://t.co/bPMHZ3rJZV pic.twitter.com/SQGJExTKPJ — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 23, 2019

British tycoon and author Richard Branson averted serious injury as a falling banner and a metal bar narrowly missed him during an unveiling ceremony in the United States.Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group of companies, himself tweeted a video of the frightening incident, recalling how he had had a “close call.”The mishap took place as Richard Branson was unveiling the Virgin Miami central Station in Miami, Florida.In the 14-second long video, Richard Branson is seen holding onto a couple of strings that support the banner as people around him count down from 10. However, the banner and the metal bar come crashing down as soon as Branson lets go of the strings."Had a close call with a falling banner and a metal bar," Richard Branson wrote on Twitter. The scary video has since garnered over 64,000 views and drawn comments varying from safe wishes to the mean and nasty ones."An angel was watching over you," wrote one Branson follower. "OMG. That was close!" said another.Others weren’t too impressed.“Hope the banner and metal bar are ok,” wrote one, while another felt it was “karma”.Branson, considered to be a prominent global figure owing to his business and philanthropic work was placed in Time magazine's 2007 list of the 100 Most Influential People in The World.In June 2018, Forbes listed Branson's estimated net worth at US$5.1 billion.