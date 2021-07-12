Richard Branson has done it. The 70-year-old British billionaire on Sunday jetted off to space in what can only be called an ambitious project that turned reality aboard the Virgin Galactic ‘Unity 22’ spaceflight. “Congratulations to all our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard hard work to get us this far," Branson said during a live feed as the VSS Unity spaceship glided back to Spaceport America in New Mexico.

It reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometers), beyond the boundary of space according to the United States, allowing the passengers to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth’s curvature.

Touchdown occurred around 09:40 am Mountain Time (1540 GMT), about an hour after take-off.

As the crew spun around, enjoying the surreal experience, Branson was locked into his seat with the belts on as he sent a very special message for the future generation of dreamers.

“To all you kids down there, I was once a child with a dream. Looking up to the stars. Now, I’m an adult in a spaceship with lots of other wonderful adults looking down to our beautiful, beautiful Earth," an ecstatic Branson said.

“To the next generation of dreamers, if we can do this, just imagine what you can do," he further added before unlatching his belt and soaking in space with the rest of the crew.

Those who tuned in to catch the special event lauded Branson for inspiring the next-gen kids.

“I like that he’s working to inspire the next generation," commented one user on Virgin Galatic’s official YouTube channel.

“Daring to Dream is back for our kids. Amazing!"

“wow, that makes him different from ordinary rich guys, he is inspiring the kids!"

“His message as he reached his accomplishment is more important than the accomplishment itself. To promote and inspire the next generation of minds to reach past the stars."

“I love how Richard Branson’s trying to send a message that you can always get anything done and whoever tells you you can’t don’t believe them and just work hard."

“A man with no pinnacle. Continues to dream, adventure and inspire."

(With AFP inputs)

