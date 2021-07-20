CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» Richard Branson's Riveting Clip Aboard Virgin Flight is Viral: 'Moment We Saw Earth'
2-MIN READ

Richard Branson's Riveting Clip Aboard Virgin Flight is Viral: 'Moment We Saw Earth'

The spaceplane has carried the passenger high into the sky with an altitude of about 50,000 feet. (Credits: Reuters/Twitter/ Richard Branson)

Richard Branson didn't go far as the moon or he did not orbit the Earth, but for a few minutes, he has sensed the invisible boundary between the planet’s atmosphere in outer space by sensing the weightlessness.

British billionaire Richard Branson successfully flew to the edge of space aboard a Virgin Galactic flight from New Mexico recently. Branson’s journey to space was days ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos‘ trip to outer space which is to happen today. Branson flew with pilots David Mackay and Michael Masucci, Beth Moses, the company’s chief astronaut instructor, Virgin Galactic’s lead operations engineer, Colin Bennett, and Sirisha Bandla, a research operations and government affairs vice-president.

The moment Branson and his fellow passengers reached the invisible boundary of space, he has captured a video of Earth. He was so thrilled and later shared the video on Twitter with the caption “The moment we saw Earth from space…”

Here is the video:

Twitter users were definitely in love with the spectacular view of earth. Check out a few reactions:

However, some thought the money could’ve been better spent to eradicate poverty, devastation and other crisis around us.

There were several criticisms about Richard about his journey to space, recently a famous astrophysicist and celebrity science communicator Neil DeGrasse Tyson has said that Branson did not actually travel to space. In an interview to CNN, when the host asked if it is space travel, Tyson said, “No. I am sorry,” and then he laughed. Tyson further explained that Branson’s travel was actually suborbital and the feat was achieved by NASA about 60 years ago.

On the other hand, Jeff Bezos and 3 Blue Origin crew members are all set to jet off into space on Tuesday. Bezos is being accompanied by his brother Mark, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk and teenager Oliver Daemen. Bezos’s capsule is entirely automated. Bezos and his crew members took time out to appear on CBS Morning Show and while announcing they all were very excited to be going to space, Bezos also told his fellow crew members to just “sit back, relax, look out of the window, just absorb the view outside."

first published:July 20, 2021, 13:36 IST