English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Richard Gere Trolls Trump on His TV Debut at Cannes
The Pretty Woman actor is shooting a new BBC series MotherFatherSon, which he said is a bid "to tell a story that relates to this crazy moment on the planet."
The Pretty Woman actor is shooting a new BBC series MotherFatherSon, which he said is a bid "to tell a story that relates to this crazy moment on the planet."
Loading...
Hollywood star Richard Gere took at pop a US President Donald Trump as he unveiled his television debut at Cannes playing a billionaire tycoon not dissimilar to Rupert Murdoch.
The Pretty Woman actor is shooting a new BBC series MotherFatherSon, which he said is a bid "to tell a story that relates to this crazy moment on the planet."
"The reality-show president we have highlights the real stuff even more," Gere told reporters at MIPCOM, the world's top entertainment showcase on Monday in the French Riviera resort.
Gere, 69, plays the media mogul patriarch of a dysfunctional dynasty who has build up a worldwide empire on the back of his trashy British tabloids.
Although the story includes many parallels with the rise of Australian-born tycoon Rupert Murdoch, the programme-makers deny there is any direct link.
Murdoch's Fox News channel has been a cheerleader for Trump, who is a vocal fan of the network.
Gere said he decided to take the dive into TV only because of the strength of the script by English writer Tom Rob Smith, who was nominated for an Emmy for The Assassination of Gianni Versace.
"I don't need to work. But I want to take on challenges like this," he told the Hollywood Reporter.
"We have now become accustomed to seeing something that is false and lies and all artifice," he said.
Gere called the eight-hour series -- which will be broadcast next year -- "neo-Shakespearean" in the way it deals with abuse of a power and how the dynasty is threatened by the self-destructive actions of an heir played by Billy Howl.
Helen McCrory, of Peaky Blinders fame, is playing Gere's estranged British wife.
The Pretty Woman actor is shooting a new BBC series MotherFatherSon, which he said is a bid "to tell a story that relates to this crazy moment on the planet."
"The reality-show president we have highlights the real stuff even more," Gere told reporters at MIPCOM, the world's top entertainment showcase on Monday in the French Riviera resort.
Gere, 69, plays the media mogul patriarch of a dysfunctional dynasty who has build up a worldwide empire on the back of his trashy British tabloids.
Although the story includes many parallels with the rise of Australian-born tycoon Rupert Murdoch, the programme-makers deny there is any direct link.
Murdoch's Fox News channel has been a cheerleader for Trump, who is a vocal fan of the network.
Gere said he decided to take the dive into TV only because of the strength of the script by English writer Tom Rob Smith, who was nominated for an Emmy for The Assassination of Gianni Versace.
"I don't need to work. But I want to take on challenges like this," he told the Hollywood Reporter.
"We have now become accustomed to seeing something that is false and lies and all artifice," he said.
Gere called the eight-hour series -- which will be broadcast next year -- "neo-Shakespearean" in the way it deals with abuse of a power and how the dynasty is threatened by the self-destructive actions of an heir played by Billy Howl.
Helen McCrory, of Peaky Blinders fame, is playing Gere's estranged British wife.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
- Canada Becomes the Second Country to Legalise Cannabis
- Kaneez Surka: I Am Not Going to Let Internet Dictate When I Need to Answer
- New Hyundai Santro Prices Leaked Ahead of October 23 Launch
- Canada Becomes the Second Country to Legalise Cannabis
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...