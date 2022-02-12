Richard Madley Shares OG IPL 2018 Auction Sheet Showing Ashwin Ravi, Ben Stokes in Lead

As IPL 2022 auction, the biggest since 2018 and possibly the last of its kind, gets under way with 600 players going under the hammer, former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley shared a throwback that had fans feeling nostalgic. Taking to Twitter, Madley shared a photo of his original 2018 auction sheets showing Ravichandran Ashwin and Ben Stokes leading the charge. He tweeted, “Vintage #IPLMegaAuction memorabilia. My original 2018 auction sheets - showing @ashwinravi99 & @benstokes38 leading the charge

Good luck to all teams in the #IPLAuction. I am proud to have played my role #SOLD." Madley’s tweet, sent just ahead of the auctions, got fans reminiscing over his era of IPL auctioneering which had begun in 2008.

“Richard you are true emotion for IPL. Still missing you as auctioneer. But as IPL lover you will be forever. I’m a big fan of you voice remembering last word sold," wrote a Twitter user.

Richard you are true emotion for IPL.Still missing you as auctioneer.But as IPL lover you will be forever.I'm a big fan of you voice remembering last word sold— Allu Taraka (@tarakaallu) February 11, 2022

Others had messages on how they would be missing him this auction.

Will miss you at the auction sir— aadhi (@a_a_d_h__i) February 12, 2022

We miss you the entertainer— Srinivas (@sriniaadhi_29) February 12, 2022

Madley’s tryst with auctioning began decades before he was brought in by Lalit Modi to auction IPL when it began. In the three decades following 1978, he sold paintings, antiques, memorabilia and more for millions. “My father was an auctioneer, my father-in-law too. It runs in my blood," said Madley who hails from Wales. Amongst them is his auction for the collection of cricket memorabilia that belonged to British cricket commentator Brian Johnston. “Johnston’s wife asked me to auction his collection after his death in 1994. I sold the finest collection of cricket memorabilia. Bats, balls, paintings, historic pieces," Madley once recalled.

From uncapped domestic Indian cricketers to the biggest names of international cricket, a total of 1214 players had registered for this year’s mega auction. However, the final list of selected players for the auction has snow narrowed down to 590, out of which 370 are Indian and 220 are overseas players. The IPL 15 auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. In addition to the existing 8 teams, two new franchises, Lucknow Supergiants and the Gujrat Titans will also be participating in the auction. -The highest base price for the auction of players is Rs 2 crore and a total of 17 Indian and 31 overseas players will be up for grabs at this base price.

