'Rick-a-licious': Pringles Teams Up with Adult Swim to Launch 'Pickle Rick' flavour of Chips

Rick and Morty fans can rejoice because the makers of the series have collaborated with potato chips giant Pringles to create a special signature flavour just for fans of the Adult Swim show: (you guessed it), it's "Pickle Rick".

While the delightfully bizarre and morbid show co-created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon has gathered many fans, thanks to memorable characters and absurd yet socio-politically significant plot lines and motifs that explore unusual themes, fans would agree that "Pickle Rick" was one of the most remarkable episodes in the history of pop culture.

The episode was the third from Season three of the show and had Rick turn into an abstract form that made itself a body by stitching together torn off parts of dead rodents and a pickled cucumber. The episode finally ended in a showdown with Jaguar with rick pending large parts of it inside sewers covered in blood and guts.

So how will an ordinary pickle and onion flavoured chip define all of that? Well apparently, the chips will taste just like Pickle Rick would in virtual reality. We wonder how many would like to really taste that? Going by Rick's delightfully acerbic and cynical personality, the taste could end up being quite unlike anything else!

Pringles will be launching the flavour for Super bowl this year, a marketing avenue that the company has been targeting for the past two years by releasing exclusive edition flavours for the game weekend. However, this will the first time that the the company will be exploring the flavours of an animated, award winning, sci-fi black comedy.

