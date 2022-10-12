Rick and Morty Season 6 Has 'Too Many' Incest Jokes and Fans are in Disgust

Rick and Morty have long been regarded as a cult classic. It’s known for pushing the boundaries of what’s acceptable, with stories centred on all kinds of taboo subjects. And some viewers are upset with the latest season containing the icky subject: incest. The sixth episode, which aired on October 2, appears to have pushed some fans over the edge. Although this is not Rick and Morty’s first foray into incest storylines, “Final DeSmithation” takes an already bizarre trend and amplifies it.

The family’s trip to Panda Express turns sour in the episode titled “Final DeSmithation” after they open their post-meal fortune cookies. Rather than a generic platitude, Jerry’s fortune contains an unsettling prediction: he will have sex with his own mother.

Fans’ fascination with the show’s fixation on a family fondle seems to have reached a breaking point after this episode. Fans and viewers took to their Twitter handles to discuss the same. One of the users wrote, “Rick and Morty, I love ya but that’s enough incest episodes. You’ve hit your quota for incest episodes, no more please”. Another user wrote, “Rick and Morty is a pretty funny show but do they really need an incest plotline every other episode”. A third user wrote, “Why does Rick and Morty keep making episodes centred around incest what is going on at the writing team.”

Take a look at some more tweets here.

However, some users came in support of the show. One of the users, “People that stop watching Rick and Morty because of the incest are the weakest link”, while another wrote, “If incest jokes bother you, maybe Rick and Morty isn’t the show for you. Just tap out, throw in the towel.”

Rick and Morty is an animated series that follows the adventures of a super scientist and his dim-witted grandson. The show stars Justin Roiland, Spencer Grammer, Chris Parnell, and Sarah Chalke. The show is being created by Roiland and Dan Harmon. Rick and Morty Season 6 is now available on Adult Swim, Hulu, and HBO Max.

