Ricky Ponting Slammed on Twitter for Blaming Rishabh Pant for Last Over Against CSK

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the Qualifier 1 to reach the finals of IPL 2021. The match saw Mahendra Singh Dhoni play a match-winning knock to take CSK into their ninth Indian Premier League final. Needing 13 off the last over, Dhoni hit a square cut, got a bit of luck going his way, and then pulled Tom Curran for another boundary. CSK won the match with two balls remaining. Following the match, DC head coach Ricky Ponting mentioned in the post-match interview about the impacts of certain decisions taken by skipper Rishabh Pant made in the match in Dubai. One of the decisions included opting for Curran to bowl the last over instead of Kagiso Rabada.

Talking about the decision to choose Curran to bowl the last over, Ponting said, “I haven’t had a chance to ask the captain that yet. Obviously those calls are made on the field. And Tom had bowled his first three overs for 16, had bowled really, really well. And done a good job. So that’s down to the gut feel of the captain in the middle at that time."

“And Rishabh obviously thought that Tom was the right man to bowl that last over on the back of how well he had already bowled in the game. It didn’t pay off for us tonight," Ponting added.

Fans in India, however, did not like Ponting’s comments and slammed him on social media for blaming Pant behind the loss.

Feeling bad for Rishabh Pant because clearly even the on ground decisions were taken by Ricky Ponting communicated by 12th man, but the blame of giving last over to Tom Curran going on him. Captains should be allowed to back their instincts on the ground atleast.— Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) October 10, 2021

When Delhi capitals won matches people giving credit to Ricky ponting. When dc lose matches people blaming only Rishab pant . Last year when Iyer captained same thing happened — Ak (@alonesubash74) October 11, 2021

So Ponting just left Pant all alone and put a blame on him?That's the reason kohli and shastri is >>> chonu monu like ponting, in terms of supporting — Cricfam (@cricfam) October 10, 2021

Yesterday I was praising Ponting. Now twice he pushed Pant under the bus. Australian Shastri.— The Joker (@Joker122018) October 11, 2021

Also, proper dick move from Ponting to throw Pant under the bus for the defeat.— JC (@jc_writes_) October 11, 2021

it's Ponting's team if DC wins and Pant's team if DC loses— Omi (@_xomii__) October 10, 2021

Delhi Capitals will take on the winner of today’s Eliminator, played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Qualifier 2 to have another chance at reaching the finals.

