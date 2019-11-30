Take the pledge to vote

Ricky Ponting Was Approached For a Photo By a Fan, But Not Why You Think

Many may know him, but not necessary everyone may want a picture with the cricketing legend.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 30, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Ricky Ponting Was Approached For a Photo By a Fan, But Not Why You Think
Ricky Ponting, former captain of Australian cricket team, is a well-known face in the world of cricket.

It’s no wonder that he has a lot of fans and followers who want to meet and greet him. Well, many may know him, but not necessary everyone may want a picture with the cricketing legend.

Like this Australian cricket fan. He approached Ponting and well-known Australian sports presenter Melanie McLaughlin for a photo and then did the most epic thing—handed over the phone to Ponting, to get a picture clicked only with McLaughlin. The incident took place during the Test series between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide.

The former skipper joined McLaughlin and other cricketing experts in the Channel Seven commentary team for the ongoing Australia-Pakistan Test series. The official account of the channel posted the hilarious pictures of Ponting behind the lens to click McLaughlin and the fan together.

McLaughlin had the best response to the post and joked, “This version of events is.. mostly.. accurate..”

Twitterati was amused at the incident and came up with hilarious responses to the post. Many agreed to the point that Ponting may be a legendary cricketer but getting a photo with McLaughlin was a big deal. Calling McLaughlin a stunning lady, one user wrote, “I am not surprised at all.. i wud do the same as well..” Another wrote, “Who'd want a pic with Ricky when Mels there????? Obvious”

