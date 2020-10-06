Ricky Ponting's Reaction After Ashwin Spared Aaron Finch With a 'Mankad' Warning is Pure Gold

If you have just tuned in, Delhi Capitals' off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin managed to turn heads during Monday night's IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore when he chose to opt-out of 'Mankading' after he saw Aaron Finch leaving the crease on the non-striker's end before the ball was delivered.

The incident reminded everyone about the Jos Buttler incident that occurred during the previous IPL edition and the recent chat between Ashwin and his team coach Ricky Ponting regarding the "unorthodox" way of dismissing the batsman.

In a video titled 'Oru Mellisaana Kodu', meaning 'a thin line', on Ashwin's YoutTube channel, Ponting stressed that batsmen should not 'cheat' by moving out of the crease early and called for a run-penalty instead of a run-out.

Calling himself a 'serial run out at non-striker end guy', Ashwin asked Ponting his take on the dismissal.

Ponting replied: 'Yeah I totally get where you're coming from, and that's what I said. I wasn't trying to say that you were not justified because it's actually in the laws of the game and you can do it. So if a batsman is cheating and trying to pinch a couple of yards, then I just think we've got to find a way around trying to make batsmen stop cheating," he said.

"I think there should be some sort of a run penalty. If you are to get to the top of the bowling action and stop, and it shows that the batsman is cheating and is out of his crease, I think put a run penalty on him. And do it right from the start because that will stop him right away. Taking 10 runs off the team total because you've taken a yard out of the crease. Those sort of things needs to be looked at."

Although Ponting was in agreement with Ashwin, the former still believed that the non-striker shouldn't be dismissed.

Did Ashwin spare Finch after the conversation on 'Mankad' with his coach Ponting? The Aussie's reaction perhaps summed it up when Ashwin let Finch go with a warning during the third over of RCB's run-chase.

After the match, Ashwin issued a friendly warning reminding everyone that 'Mankading' was still on his list.

Last year, Ashwin faced the wrath of cricket fans and pundits when he dismissed Rajasthan Royals' batsman Jos Buttler by 'Mankading' him.

While Ashwin was within his rights and in line with cricket laws, the off-spinner's move was deemed "unprofessional" and against the "spirit of the game".

Ashwin's decision to let Finch go with a warning was eventually overshadowed by his team's overall performance as Delhi Capitals outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs. After an entertaining batting performance exhibited by Marcus Stoinis (53) and Prithvi Shaw (42), DC bowler Kagiso Rabada's exceptional bowling spell of 4/24 ensured RCB was no match to DC on the night.