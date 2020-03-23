Ricky Ponting's Stay Home Message is a Photo of 2003 World Cup Final Bat. Desi Fans Have a Question

"Ricky Ponting's bat has a spring."

As the world grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) that has sent the entire world in a lockdown, former Australian legend Ricky Ponting is making the most of it by reliving the tales from his glorious cricketing days.

March 23, 2003: On this day, Ricky Ponting foiled Sourav Ganguly-led India's chances of lifting their second Cricket World Cup trophy. India's journey to the finals was nothing short of a dream, a fairytale that ended at Johannesburg.

Batting first, Ponting went ballistic, smoking Indian bowlers all over the park. Punter along with Damien Martin stitched a monstrous 242 run-stand, 8 more than India's entire score in their response. Punter blasted 140 off 121 deliveries, thus helping his nation bring the third trophy home, his maiden as skipper for Australia.

Celebrating the 17th anniversary of the 2003 World Cup victory, Ponting shared the photo of the infamous bat, the same willow that broke the heart of millions of Indians.

Why infamous?

It's the same carbon graphite-reinforced Kookaburra that triggered a long-lasting rumour in India: Ponting's bat had spring in it which helped him time four boundaries and eight maximums with ease. A rumour that helped us all balm the wounds of that loss.

"Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis - this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final," Ponting captioned his tweet.





Reminded of the bitter memory and upon seeing that "spring bat", desis had only one response to punter's tweet.







It seems there was some spring in your bat

Is it true sir?

Dukhti Rag pe haath mat rakho

I see spring

Many others acknowledged the fireworks that came out of Ponting's bat.



So, this is what ruined the dreams of 1 bn people back then — Prithvi (@The_BeardMan_) March 23, 2020









Ricky ponting trolling Indians to pass time in quarantine

