Riders Left Hanging at 235ft in Air after Roller Coaster Malfunctions in UK

Adventure junkies at an amusement park in the UK were left terrified after the 235 feet Big One ride malfunctioned during its climb leaving people stranded on top of it. According to a report in The Mirror, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach, UK. The chilling moment was also captured in a video which showed the carriage of the Big One ride stopping towards the top.

Reportedly, the ride came to a halt on the way to its very top and before a steep descent.

Uploading the video on Twitter, one user shared that she narrowly escaped the mishap. She wrote that she had enjoyed a ride on the Big One just before the carriage malfunctioned. “When you have just got off the Big One and the next car gets stuck at the top,” wrote Chron Sallie, a journalist for Reach PLC.

When you’ve just got off the Big One and the next car gets stuck at the top 😱 #BlackpoolPleasureBeach #BPB pic.twitter.com/3McElARqGc — ChronSallie (@ChronSallie) May 15, 2022

After the ride got stuck, thrill-seekers had to be brought down using the staircase at the side of the ride. The video showed staff of the amusement park climbing up the ride to reach the carriage and helping petrified visitors get to the ground safely.

The Big One ride was built back in 1935 and was the tallest and steepest roller coaster in the world when it opened in 1994 as the Pepsi Max. With its height and prominence on Blackpool’s skyline, the ride can be seen from across the Fylde coast. It stands at 65 m which is three metres more than the second highest roller coaster in the UK, the Stealth.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place at the famous amusement park. Earlier, on April 25 last year, the Big One ride had broken down and stopped near the top while ascending. Then too, adrenaline junkies were left stranded and terrified after getting stuck at a significant height. They were then forced to take the stairs down to the ground.

