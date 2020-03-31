'Ridiculous': Twitter Trolls Karnataka Govt's Call for Hourly Selfies from Quarantined Patients

To make Indians adhere to the total lockdown to fight coronavirus, the Karnataka government has mandated people living in quarantine to hourly update their status by sending their selfies on a government developed application. Defaulters are liable to be sent to government quarantine centres.

The move has attracted mixed reactions with some flaying it, while others have backed the efforts to maintain the lockdown.

The application named ‘Quarantine Watch’ has been developed by the State Revenue Department to keep a track of the home quarantined persons.

In a press release, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar directed all home quarantined persons to enroll themselves and send their selfies on an hourly basis.

"All persons under order of Home Quarantine shall send their selfie to government every one hour from home," Dr Sudhakar said in a press release.

The B. S. Yediyurappa-led government on March 30 issued a circular in this regard, which says that if home quarantined persons fail to send selfie every one hour (except sleeping time from 10 pm to 7 am) Government team will reach such defaulters and send them to mass quarantine.

Many on social media have referred to the move as "manual surveillance".

Total incompetence, they bowed to the pressure of the rich and allowed people from pandemic foreign areas to come in, without any plan on quarantining them. They must answer for their incompetence which lead to the deaths of many. — Charan (@Charan_official) March 30, 2020

Tik tok video banake bhejne bolo... Har aadhe ghante mein ek bhej dete h.. — Doctor kid (@pdiatre) March 30, 2020

What if some one click 24 selfies in one go :)



But I appreciate this approach. — Aditi Sharma (@adieti_sharma) March 30, 2020

People who are criticizing please understand that Karnataka and especially Bangalore have done a wonderful job, this is the max any gov.t can do. — left-right (@jaaaadu) March 30, 2020

Manual surveillance. Why do we have to always resort to cheap variations? — Dr ragarwal (@twitrathon) March 30, 2020

This is ridiculous!Is that how they were& r planng 2 monitor those on home quarantine?



There r better& efficient ways 2 do it.Learn how Singapore is doing it.They r one of d few nations that didn't have2 bring their economy 2 a grinding halt,& yet hv had just 3 #Covid_19 deaths — sm (@indkisoch) March 30, 2020

I'm curious as to whether all this is going to be automated or will it become yet another tedious labor intensive clerical nightmare? — S Roy Chowdhury (@SRoyChowdhury01) March 30, 2020

Wow! that's brilliant! Please preserve the brains of these people. — otkin (@kysmet911) March 30, 2020

@CMOTamilNadu Please consider this for the wellbeing of TN citizens. Good move by Karnataka govt. — • • (@UnitedIsInMyDNA) March 30, 2020

A good move by Government of Karnataka. This should have been initiated since March 8th 2020. However better late than ever. — M.S.Shankar. (@msshankar1961) March 30, 2020





In India, over 1,200 people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the death toll has crossed 30.