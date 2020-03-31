BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Ridiculous': Twitter Trolls Karnataka Govt's Call for Hourly Selfies from Quarantined Patients

Image credit: PTI

The application named ‘Quarantine Watch’ has been developed by the State Revenue Department to keep a track of the home quarantined persons.

To make Indians adhere to the total lockdown to fight coronavirus, the Karnataka government has mandated people living in quarantine to hourly update their status by sending their selfies on a government developed application. Defaulters are liable to be sent to government quarantine centres.

The move has attracted mixed reactions with some flaying it, while others have backed the efforts to maintain the lockdown.

In a press release, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar directed all home quarantined persons to enroll themselves and send their selfies on an hourly basis.

"All persons under order of Home Quarantine shall send their selfie to government every one hour from home," Dr Sudhakar said in a press release.

The B. S. Yediyurappa-led government on March 30 issued a circular in this regard, which says that if home quarantined persons fail to send selfie every one hour (except sleeping time from 10 pm to 7 am) Government team will reach such defaulters and send them to mass quarantine.

Many on social media have referred to the move as "manual surveillance".



In India, over 1,200 people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the death toll has crossed 30.

