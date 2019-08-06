Right or Left? Internet's Newest Optical Illusion is a 3D Arrow and it is Stuff of Nightmares

Mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara recently took to Twitter to post a video of an arrow that cannot point left. No matter how many times the arrow is turned, it simply cannot turn left.

According to a story published in Science Alert, the optical illusion has been taken from a Japanese toy set inspired by Sugihara's mathematical explorations and looks like a simple, white arrow that has been mounted on a wooden stand and points towards the right direction.

However, what has left netizens scratching their heads is the fact that even after swivelling the arrow around 180 degrees, the arrow still keeps pointing towards the right.

This arrow by mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara can't point left. Here's how it works: It's 3D-printed with a bunch of curves our brains don't register. pic.twitter.com/Xa32GrI7ii — Khai (@ThamKhaiMeng) August 4, 2019

Despite being repeatedly swivelled around, it somehow keeps pointing towards the right direction -- every single time.

In the video, the device, one of Sugihara's mathematically designed deceptions; he gives us a glimpse of what is really going on with the arrow, by giving a view from directly above.

From the top view, one can see it is a 3D shaped object, revealing hidden contours that were earlier not visible due to the viewing angle. To heighten the power of its illusionary capabilities, a mirror is introduced which reflects the illusion, once again showing the arrow, this time pointing in the opposite direction.

Needless to say, soon after being posted, the video has gone viral, with over 1.71 million views and over sixty-eight thousand likes.

Here's how people reacted to it:

What we think/believe to be reality is a fabrication of oour brain. We live in d’élision.Think of the color of the crosses.Then, and only then, check the bottom of the picture.We spend our time recreating reallity. pic.twitter.com/cVXADk8RrX — Hervé Lambel (@HerveLambel) August 6, 2019

Should be called the Zoolander arrow pic.twitter.com/UrsJPdbLrD — rob tibbles (@robtibbles) August 5, 2019

Wow! Super cool! The angle of vision changes everything! The act/event remains the same but a significant perceptual difference! — rahulchandreddy (@rahulchandredd1) August 5, 2019

Here's a sample of sweet spot vs. wrong spot for trompe l'oeil, in case you're not sure what I mean: pic.twitter.com/AzDLsqwH3f — James Mendur (@JamesMendur) August 5, 2019

Wow!!! I have always wondered how such illusions are designed. — Shabbir A Bashir (@ShabbirABashir1) August 5, 2019

I don't like this at all pic.twitter.com/1X1w0tCX41 — pandatv (@chinglishtv) August 5, 2019

