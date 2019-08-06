Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Right or Left? Internet's Newest Optical Illusion is a 3D Arrow and it is Stuff of Nightmares

The optical illusion has been taken from a Japanese toy set inspired by Sugihara's mathematical explorations and looks like a simple, white arrow that has been mounted on a wooden stand and points towards the right direction.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Right or Left? Internet's Newest Optical Illusion is a 3D Arrow and it is Stuff of Nightmares
Screenshot from video uploaded by Khai / @ThamKhaiMeng (Twitter).
Loading...

Mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara recently took to Twitter to post a video of an arrow that cannot point left. No matter how many times the arrow is turned, it simply cannot turn left.

According to a story published in Science Alert, the optical illusion has been taken from a Japanese toy set inspired by Sugihara's mathematical explorations and looks like a simple, white arrow that has been mounted on a wooden stand and points towards the right direction.

However, what has left netizens scratching their heads is the fact that even after swivelling the arrow around 180 degrees, the arrow still keeps pointing towards the right.

Despite being repeatedly swivelled around, it somehow keeps pointing towards the right direction -- every single time.

In the video, the device, one of Sugihara's mathematically designed deceptions; he gives us a glimpse of what is really going on with the arrow, by giving a view from directly above.

From the top view, one can see it is a 3D shaped object, revealing hidden contours that were earlier not visible due to the viewing angle. To heighten the power of its illusionary capabilities, a mirror is introduced which reflects the illusion, once again showing the arrow, this time pointing in the opposite direction.

Needless to say, soon after being posted, the video has gone viral, with over 1.71 million views and over sixty-eight thousand likes.

Here's how people reacted to it:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram