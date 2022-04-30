Rihanna Dunking Mango in Galveston's Ocean Water Has Twitter Issuing 'Warnings'

A few non-related things were trending on social media recently – Galveston beaches and mangoes. And the common link between them – Rihanna. The Diamonds singer recently went viral as pictures of her knee-deep in the oceans of the Galveston city of Texas surfaced on the internet.

Rihanna, in the pictures, can be seen dipping a mango in the ocean and later, eating it. A clip, which amassed more than 13 lakh views, also surfaced, where the mother-to-be popstar is seen with her partner, A$AP Rocky. The couple were enjoying mangoes, after dipping them in the ocean.

The user, sharing the picture, quoted Rihanna from a vogue interview in the caption. The caption read, “…because in Barbados, we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them. Trust me, it really is a thing.”

“… because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them,” she insists. “Trust me, it really is a thing.” - Rihanna for Vogue pic.twitter.com/tHPktGlC80— 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) April 21, 2022

Here’s the clip:

As soon as these visuals went viral, people started testing out this Barbadian custom, as claimed by Rihanna. A clip by a user named Damarys went viral and was seen by roughly 16 lakh people. In the video, the woman is seen dipping a piece of mango in the water and eating it.

The caption accompanying the clip read, “Went to Roatan to dip my mango in the ocean like Rihanna! And it is so good!”

Watch:

Went to Roatan to dip my mango in the ocean like Rihanna! And it’s so good!!! 😩 pic.twitter.com/VA9TiF6DSs— Damarys 🐉 (@RoatansFinest) April 24, 2022

Here’s another video of a woman dipping a mango on a beach in Costa Rica.

I just HAD to dip my fresh mango in the ocean on my last day in Costa Rica 🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/GwV79U2D1G— Hannie (@hannahbadwin) April 29, 2022

Netizens were quick with their reactions to the video and claimed to be dipping all kinds of things in ocean water.

Gonna dip my Hot Cheetos in the Hellyer lake https://t.co/ZFU4FRTlTm— S (@GIVEME1M0CHANCE) April 29, 2022

I’m gonna dip an avantis gondola in the Illinois river and try it https://t.co/nOMfA3oqdl— Tucker Blum (@BlumTucker) April 29, 2022

Dipping my pub sub in Lake Eva https://t.co/frQPfuFciw— vika ♡ (@viktoriaa412) April 29, 2022

gonna dip some tacos from Temo in the trinity river https://t.co/0xWpbh1NST— sebas (@youngbrownman) April 29, 2022

Many users came up with their reservations against this trend and questioned if dipping mangoes in the ocean is hygienic.

Rihanna has access to healthcare that you don't have. Don't do ocean mangoes.— Toph Beifong: AuDHD Electrical Engineer (@W_Asherah) April 29, 2022

Rihanna after dipping her fruit into the ocean in Barbados and contracting E. Coli. pic.twitter.com/1VKAKEIvOA— Zach Pennington (@zachthotsdotcom) April 28, 2022

Some “live cases” surfaced too.

Dipped my mango in the ocean pic.twitter.com/reSbOeKx40— 😎 (@Brennanballer) April 26, 2022

Me after i dip my mango in the water at Ocean City pic.twitter.com/PNJIaLqZLy— Strong, Healthy, Black Man (@Big_B_23) April 29, 2022

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went to meet her family in Barbados. The two announced that they are expecting, around January this year. Since then, Rihanna has embraced her pregnancy and is having joie de vivre. But we are still not sure if people should be dipping their fruits in the ocean after seeing Rihanna do it.

What do you think?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.