2-MIN READ

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg Face Flak from MEA, Climate Activists for Tweeting On Farmers' Protest

Rihanna and Greta Thunberg have been getting flak for weighing in on internet shutdown in Delhi amid agri reform protests | Image credit: Reuters

Rihanna and Greta Thunberg have been getting flak for weighing in on internet shutdown in Delhi amid agri reform protests | Image credit: Reuters

Rihanna and Greta Thunberg are getting flak for tweeting about the internet shutdown in Delhi following clashes of farmers with cops amid agri reform protests.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

On Tuesday, American pop singer and businesswoman Rihanna and teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg caused outrage in India after they took to social media platform Twitter and tweeted about alleged internet shutdown in several parts of the adjoining borders of New Delhi.

The tweets came following clashes between security forces and protesting farmers who have been agitating for weeks against the passing of three agricultural reforms by the Central government.

Sharing an article by CNN highlighting the internet cuts in Delhi that have been put in place to contain clashes, Rihanna wrote, "Why aren’t we talking about this?"

Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old Swedish activist, also put out a similar tweet.

Thunberg's tweet drew the ire of environmental activists in India who called out the global 'School Strike for Climate' founder for tweeting in the matter while allaying her duties as an environmentalist. Some such as Professor Shamika Ravi pointed out the irony of a climate activist tweeted in the matter while turning a blind eye to certain farming practices practiced by agriculturalists in India. Rihanna was also called out.

After many such tweets, the Ministry of External Affairs shared a statement in which it urged celebrities to practice restraint and tweet responsibly.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read.

READ: 'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians are Googling Pop Star's Religion After Her Tweet on Farmers' Protest

One Rihanna's Tweet Got Indians To Start Downloading Her Song 'Umbrella' and We Don't Know Why

Rihanna is a Barbadian singer whose net worth USD 600 million and made it Forbes list of the richest self-made women in 2020.


