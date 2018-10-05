GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme

Fans want her to work, work, work, work, work on her music.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 5, 2018, 7:18 PM IST
"When's the next album dropping?" Musicians across the spectrum are always subjected to this question by querulous fans who are ever hungry to get a new piece of their favourite artist.

Fans are always looking forward to their favorite artist's next track coming out, even if the last one came out a little over a month ago. But for Rihanna fans, it's been a while - it's been almost two years since her last album, Anti, released back in 2016.

And while most of the time, celebrities become the subject of memes - Rihanna went one step ahead and made her own meme.

Today, Rihanna posted a picture of herself in a crowd, seemingly wiping sweat off her brow, with text at the bottom that reads, “When your fans keep asking you for new music.”

The caption says, "i feel attacked. ***valley girl who’s never been attacked voice*** R9 chronicles."

The meme, "I feel so attacked" is a very popular one - where someone in a situation responds to a meme to which they can personally relate to with the statement, "I feel attacked," even if it doesn't mean they are literally attacked. Her fans didn't give up, though.











Fans are also speculating how "R9" is actually the next album name - and it may just be coming soon.







This is not the first time Rihanna has made a meme out of herself - about a year ago, she had posted a picture of her "side eye" captioned "When people ask me where I got the name 'Fenty' from."  Fenty beauty is her  line of cosmetics. (Rihanna's full name is also Robyn Rihanna Fenty.)






View this post on Instagram


when people ask how I came up with #FENTY @fentybeauty

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

