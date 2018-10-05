English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
Fans want her to work, work, work, work, work on her music.
Fans want her to work, work, work, work, work on her music.
Loading...
"When's the next album dropping?" Musicians across the spectrum are always subjected to this question by querulous fans who are ever hungry to get a new piece of their favourite artist.
Fans are always looking forward to their favorite artist's next track coming out, even if the last one came out a little over a month ago. But for Rihanna fans, it's been a while - it's been almost two years since her last album, Anti, released back in 2016.
And while most of the time, celebrities become the subject of memes - Rihanna went one step ahead and made her own meme.
Today, Rihanna posted a picture of herself in a crowd, seemingly wiping sweat off her brow, with text at the bottom that reads, “When your fans keep asking you for new music.”
The caption says, "i feel attacked. ***valley girl who’s never been attacked voice*** R9 chronicles."
The meme, "I feel so attacked" is a very popular one - where someone in a situation responds to a meme to which they can personally relate to with the statement, "I feel attacked," even if it doesn't mean they are literally attacked. Her fans didn't give up, though.
Fans are also speculating how "R9" is actually the next album name - and it may just be coming soon.
This is not the first time Rihanna has made a meme out of herself - about a year ago, she had posted a picture of her "side eye" captioned "When people ask me where I got the name 'Fenty' from." Fenty beauty is her line of cosmetics. (Rihanna's full name is also Robyn Rihanna Fenty.)
when people ask how I came up with #FENTY @fentybeauty
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
Fans are always looking forward to their favorite artist's next track coming out, even if the last one came out a little over a month ago. But for Rihanna fans, it's been a while - it's been almost two years since her last album, Anti, released back in 2016.
And while most of the time, celebrities become the subject of memes - Rihanna went one step ahead and made her own meme.
Today, Rihanna posted a picture of herself in a crowd, seemingly wiping sweat off her brow, with text at the bottom that reads, “When your fans keep asking you for new music.”
The caption says, "i feel attacked. ***valley girl who’s never been attacked voice*** R9 chronicles."
i feel attacked. ***valley girl who’s never been attacked voice*** R9 chronicles. pic.twitter.com/68LVkj7oBz
— Rihanna (@rihanna) October 5, 2018
The meme, "I feel so attacked" is a very popular one - where someone in a situation responds to a meme to which they can personally relate to with the statement, "I feel attacked," even if it doesn't mean they are literally attacked. Her fans didn't give up, though.
Can you at least post a video of you doing karaoke? I need a vocal, any vocal pic.twitter.com/LGAlopaW9u
— lo$er (@rihsque) October 5, 2018
we’ll probably have fenty life insurance before we have fenty music
— scary mary (@HITSNRUNS) October 5, 2018
well sis we gonna need that life insurance when the music do come out
— sam (@samkkurta) October 5, 2018
Fans are also speculating how "R9" is actually the next album name - and it may just be coming soon.
we still want R9 tho bb
— (@rihalright) March 31, 2018
Everybody watching her but she is looking at FentyPuma and FentyBeauty pic.twitter.com/px4kgtlQ5A
— Rihanna Global (@RihannaGlobalWW) March 31, 2018
This is not the first time Rihanna has made a meme out of herself - about a year ago, she had posted a picture of her "side eye" captioned "When people ask me where I got the name 'Fenty' from." Fenty beauty is her line of cosmetics. (Rihanna's full name is also Robyn Rihanna Fenty.)
View this post on Instagram
when people ask how I came up with #FENTY @fentybeauty
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
-
Tuesday 11 September , 2018
Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Tuesday 11 September , 2018 Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
- Venom Movie Review: Tom Hardy Saves Marvel Spin-off from Becoming DC Disaster
- LoveYatri Movie Review: Aayush Sharma Drives a Love Bus that Goes Nowhere
- Janhvi Kapoor is Every New-age Bride’s Dream in Latest Photoshoot. See Pics, Video
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...