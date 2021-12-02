Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Open-back Pyjamas Have 'Cracked' the Internet Up

When you think of pyjamas, the first thing that comes to your mind would probably be comfort. But ever imagined pyjama pants with an open back? Rihanna has taken it up a notch with the latest collection of pyjamas from her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. The brand is renowned for its inclusive nightwear and lingerie styles. The holiday season special ‘Tied Up Tartan Open-back PJ Pants’ features a fairly visible view of the posterior which has the internet divided. On Sunday, the singer shared an Instagram story video of herself in the blue checkered pyjamas, teasing viewers with a glimpse of her rear. But not everyone was convinced. The pyjamas cost $49.95 (Rs 4,448) with a sale price of $13.98. The Savage X Fenty website describes it as “a spin on classic holiday pajamas, our Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pant features an open bum to show off what you want, Savage style.” Fans were left amused with the singer’s design of pyjamas, the epitome of comfy wear, which apparently allows the backside to breathe..?

“I dont think they’re for everyone,” quipped one user.

Hmmmmmm Rihanna is rocking these arseless pyjamas but I don't think they're for everyone pic.twitter.com/QS16Y4W8Jh— Mambo Number Whatever (@Halfaperson40) December 1, 2021

Those Savage Fenty pajamas with the booty out only look good on Rihanna. Those things are not cute and that’s coming from a Savage Fenty supporter. I just tell the truth.— K. Matic (@5678matic) November 27, 2021

rihanna can we have some music rihanna: pic.twitter.com/teoN0lLSAg — bubble milftea (@papayaprincez) November 28, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II and the Union Jack is out, Rihanna and butt-crack pyjamas are IN. Godspeed Barbados https://t.co/KO3Z32pmAs— Edward Brooke-Hitching (@foxtosser) November 30, 2021

rihanna’s new ass cut out pyjamas is what eijun needs to wear ngl @vixenfucc— ✨ (@lenbarries) November 30, 2021

Those Rihanna pajamas with the butt cut out is the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen— hodan (@hodanaybabe) November 28, 2021

While some outrightly dissed the rear-open pyjamas, few rooted for the fashion designer’s bold style.

Rihanna making pyjamas look sexy ❤ pic.twitter.com/8WDEhNbdK8— Bo' Rai Cho (@nolomoifa) November 29, 2021

Only Rihanna breaks the internet pushing pyjamas, icon status pic.twitter.com/omEyFw9jfE— MarajxFenty (@BadgalBaldi) November 30, 2021

Recently, fashion influencer BestDressed aka Ashley had flaunted a piece from Savage X Fenty’s Chantilly Cascade collection with the caption “you’ve heard of side leg… may i now present to you..side a**.”

Earlier this year in February, Rihanna’s lingerie line reportedly reached a $1 billion valuation. The brand has also done a campaign with Black breast cancer survivors.

