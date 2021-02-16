News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»Rihanna Sparks Fresh Row as She Poses Naked with Lord Ganesha Pendant for Lingerie Shoot
3-MIN READ

Rihanna Sparks Fresh Row as She Poses Naked with Lord Ganesha Pendant for Lingerie Shoot

Rihanna sparks controversy. (Credit: Twitter)

Rihanna sparks controversy. (Credit: Twitter)

Rihanna's post showing Ganesha pendant soon went viral, blowing up Indian social media as people condemned the pop star for her controversial shoot.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Sparking another controversy, international singer and pop-icon Rihanna has come under fire for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus in one of her latest photo-shoots. On February 16, the singer took to her Twitter account to share an image that was clicked for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. Rihanna is seen posting naked, with her arms around the chest while donning a purple bottom. However, what drew ire was the pendant she was wearing of Hindu deity, Lord Ganesha. Captioning the post Rihanna wrote, "when @PopcaanMusic said "me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl" @SavageXFenty."

The post soon went viral, blowing up Indian social media with condemnation and controversies. The picture was highly criticised for being 'disrespectful' towards Hindu deities. BJP leader Ram Kadam considered the post "appalling", saying how Rihanna is openly mocking the "beloved Hindu god."

Rihanna has been facing flak from Indians following her tweet on the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital.

Earlier in February, Rihanna had tweeted a news article about the internet blockade in Delhi that followed after clashes between the protesting farmers and the police.

"Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," tweeted the 'Don't Stop The Music' singer, who happens to be the fourth most-followed user on Twitter with more than 100 million followers.

Within minutes of that single tweet, a huge spike in Google trends was seen, as people Google-d to find who she really was.

Rihanna's tweet saw a divided Twitter: Some were of the opinion that her tweet will highlight the ongoing farmers protest in the country to the international media, more so with Rihanna tweeting about it to her 100 million-strong social media family. Others called it 'paid'. Many others strongly reacted to it, suggesting that the pop star shouldn't be talking about things she doesn't know about.

Following Rihanna's tweet, many other international figures including teen environment activist Greta Thunberg came out on social media to talk about the protest, causing massive outrage in India.


