Rihanna Sparks Fresh Row as She Poses Naked with Lord Ganesha Pendant for Lingerie Shoot

Sparking another controversy, international singer and pop-icon Rihanna has come under fire for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus in one of her latest photo-shoots. On February 16, the singer took to her Twitter account to share an image that was clicked for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. Rihanna is seen posting naked, with her arms around the chest while donning a purple bottom. However, what drew ire was the pendant she was wearing of Hindu deity, Lord Ganesha. Captioning the post Rihanna wrote, "when @PopcaanMusic said "me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl" @SavageXFenty."

when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 15, 2021

The post soon went viral, blowing up Indian social media with condemnation and controversies. The picture was highly criticised for being 'disrespectful' towards Hindu deities. BJP leader Ram Kadam considered the post "appalling", saying how Rihanna is openly mocking the "beloved Hindu god."

It's appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her https://t.co/7zUpnO05GL— Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) February 16, 2021

the way no one is talking abt how rihanna's necklace has ganesha on it, an important sacred god to hinduism as he plays a big role in like providing protection, is really disappointing to me. i love rihanna but this isn't okay.— রুষা (@idleify) February 15, 2021

Wearing Ganesha Pendent, half nakedFeeling so helpless ki tmhara kuchh nahi ukhad skte abhi humMy religion is not for your damn photo-shoot#Rihanna pic.twitter.com/1BRqoHrpGQ— Prachy Mishra (@prachy_mishra) February 16, 2021

@rihanna is wearing Lord Ganesha's necklace that too in such degeneracy. It’s Clearly an attack back at everyone after her model posed in front of temple, and that post got removed, and even she got backlash by Indian media, and on 15th feb there's also a Ganesh Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/C9YOUr2x1m— Het Shah (@textivist) February 15, 2021

Disrespecting one's religion doesn't makes you a better person @rihanna, Lord Ganesha is worshipped in Hinduism.@Twitter @jack this post is disrespectful for Hindus please remove it. https://t.co/36UuO1d0Xj— Chirag (@igot10on10) February 16, 2021

Rihanna has been facing flak from Indians following her tweet on the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital.

Earlier in February, Rihanna had tweeted a news article about the internet blockade in Delhi that followed after clashes between the protesting farmers and the police.

"Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," tweeted the 'Don't Stop The Music' singer, who happens to be the fourth most-followed user on Twitter with more than 100 million followers.

Within minutes of that single tweet, a huge spike in Google trends was seen, as people Google-d to find who she really was.

Rihanna's tweet saw a divided Twitter: Some were of the opinion that her tweet will highlight the ongoing farmers protest in the country to the international media, more so with Rihanna tweeting about it to her 100 million-strong social media family. Others called it 'paid'. Many others strongly reacted to it, suggesting that the pop star shouldn't be talking about things she doesn't know about.

Following Rihanna's tweet, many other international figures including teen environment activist Greta Thunberg came out on social media to talk about the protest, causing massive outrage in India.